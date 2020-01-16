I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal- Kolkata Derby match prediction, preview, and where to watch

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play the first Kolkata Derby of 2020 on Sunday

Mohun Bagan AC host Quess East Bengal FC in the first Kolkata Derby of I-League 2019-20 season on Sunday, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Green and Maroons are the league leaders with 14 points from 7 matches whereas the Red and Golds sit at the fifth spot having picked up 8 points from 6 matches.

Both the sides played out a goalless draw in their previous meeting at the Calcutta Football League. That match derailed the momentum of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as they lost the title to Peerless.

A win for Mohun Bagan would consolidate their spot at the top of the table as the I-League nears its halfway mark. East Bengal, on the other hand, needs the three points more urgently as they are losing their mark in the title race.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Match Information

Date: 19th January 2020

Kickoff: 5:00 pm IST

Live Stream: DSport

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Team News

For Mohun Bagan, Shubha Ghosh has distinguished himself as a super-sup. In the four matches he has come off the bench, the 19-year-old has scored three goals. The youth academy product might get his first start in the Kolkata Derby.

East Bengal, on the other hand, aren't in the best of their form. Their back-four have failed to keep a single clean sheet in this season of I-League and have lost their previous two encounters. They were leading the table after the fifth round but things have gone downhill since then.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Probable Lineups

Mohun Bagan: Sankar Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Fran Morante, Daneil Cyrus, Dhanachandra Singh, SK Sahil, Fran Gonzalez, Shubha Ghosh, Joseba Beitia, V.P. Suhair, Baba Diawara

East Bengal: Laldanmawia Ralte, Kamalpreet Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Marti Crespi, Abhishek Ambekar, Lalrindika Ralte, Kassim Aidara, Juan Mera Gonzalez, Pintu Mahato, Jamie Santos Colado, Marcos Jiménez de la Espada Martín

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: I-League Form Guide

Mohun Bagan: D-W-W-W-W

East Bengal: L-L-W-W-D

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Prediction

Looking at the form of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the former is undoubtedly the favourite. The league leaders are on their course to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan 2-1 East Bengal