I-League 2020-21: Gokulam Kerala, TRAU and Churchill Brothers battle it out on final day for the title 

The I-League will get its newest champions on Saturday, with Gokulam Kerala, TRAU and Churchill Brothers battling it out among themselves on the final day.

Top spot holders Gokulam Kerala FC will host third-placed TRAU at Kishore Bharati Stadium. The second-placed Churchill Brothers will lock horns with RoundGlass Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be televised live on 1Sports on Facebook and DTH.

I-League Standings before the final round of matches.

All three teams are tied at the top of the table with 26 points each from 14 games.

Gokulam Kerala FC finished 5th in the regular league standings and were unlikely to bounce back in the Championship round.

However, Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side had a turnaround of fortunes with two wins and a draw in the championship round. They defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC by 1-0 and 2-1 scorelines respectively and had a 1-1 draw with Real Kashmir FC.

The Malabarians will need just a win over TRAU in their final league game to win the I-League title for the first time in their short club history. They have already won the Durand Cup and the Kerala Premier League.

The #HeroILeague title race is going right down to the last day and so is the race for the Top Scorer Award! 🔥



Here are some of the best goals from the trio of Bidyashagar Singh, Luka Majcen and Dennis Antwi 🚀🤩#LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5lOXlNmoiW — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) March 23, 2021

Churchill Brothers slip away in the I-League title race

Churchill Brothers finished top of the league at the end of the main round of fixtures with a four-point lead and went into the championship round as the favorites. However, three losses and a draw meant that the Red Machines are now on the backfoot as far as the championship race is concerned. They faced 2-1, 3-0 and 4-1 defeats to Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan SC respectively in the final round and only managed a 1-1 draw with TRAU.

Churchill Brothers are placed second in the championship round and will need to win their final round game with RoundGlass Punjab. Besides, the game between Gokulam Kerala FC and TRAU FC also needs to end in a draw for the Churchill Brothers to clinch the title.

With 11 goals, Bidyasagar Singh is the leading goal-scorer of the league and the second Indian to score consecutive hattricks in the I-League.

TRAU FC leave it too late in the I-League

TRAU sneaked into the championship round after finishing sixth in the main round. The Manipuri side was 6 points short of the top spot after the end of ten games.

Nandakumar Singh's side, led by Bidyasagar Singh, then turned their fortunes around in the championship round with three wins on the trot.

The Red Pythons defeated Mohammedan SC, Real Kashmir and RoundGlass Punjab with 4-0, 3-1 and 1-0 scorelines before drawing 1-1 with Churchill Brothers in the penultimate game of the league.

TRAU will need to defeat Gokulam Kerala FC in the final league game and hope that Churchill Brothers do not get all three points against RoundGlass Punjab FC in the other fixture.

I-League 2020-21 champions will play in the AFC Cup 2022

The 2020-21 I-League champions will get the chance to represent India in the AFC Cup 2022 in the South Asia group. The I-League champions will also be able to enter the Indian Super League as the 12th team in the 2021-22 season through an invitation to bid as per the Indian football pyramid agreement signed earlier by the AIFF, AFC and FSDL.