I-League 2021-22: Brazilian player Marcelinho signs for Rajasthan United FC

I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC have roped in Brazilian star Marcelinho ahead of the upcoming edition of the league, the club confirmed on November 26.

The Rajasthan-based club, who will make their I-League debut during the 2021-22 edition of the competition, have bolstered their attacking lineup with Marcelinho's addition to their ranks.

Marcelinho has played for various ISL clubs over the last few years. He made his ISL debut with Delhi Dynamos FC during the 2016 edition of the league. The 34-year-old scored 10 goals in 15 appearances for the Delhi-based club.

He played for FC Pune City between 2017 - 2019, where he netted 16 goals across 33 matches before making a move to Hyderabad FC. In 17 appearances for the Nizams, the Brazilian winger has seven goals to his name.

Last season, Marcelinho played for two ISL clubs. He started the season with Odisha FC and then joined ATK Mohun Bagan on loan for the second half of the season.

The Brazilian player made eight appearances for each club and also scored a couple of goals for last season's runner-up.

Having played previously on the Indian football circuit, he is expected to play a key role for Rajasthan United FC in the upcoming season. The player also carries ample experience on his back, having played for various clubs across different countries.

Marcelinho will be a threat to opponents as it's hard to contain him. He's a goal machine and is likely to brush past defenders with ease.

Marcelinho third foreign to sign for Rajasthan United FC

Nigerian midfielder Akeem Abioye and Argentinian striker Diego Bielkiewicz were the first two overseas signings by the club. Marcelinho has become the club's third foreign signing as they gear up to make their I-League debut.

The upcoming edition of the league is expected to commence on December 2021 and will end during mid-April next year.

