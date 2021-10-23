Rajasthan United earn promotion to the I-League

I-League got its newest entrants on Saturday as Rajasthan United earned promotion to the de facto second division by winning the I-League qualifiers.

The Jaipur-based side finished top of the final round of games in the de facto third division after playing a goalless draw with Kenkre FC on the final day of matches at the Bengaluru Football Stadium on Saturday.

Rajasthan United FC finished second in the preliminary I-League qualifiers

Vikrant Sharma's side finished second in the preliminary group stage behind Group A leaders Madan Maharaj FC with five points from three fixtures. Rajasthan United started their I-League qualifiers campaign with an exciting 3-2 win over Ryntih FC on the opening day. The Ryntih victory set the tone for the side's campaign in the I-League qualifiers.

Rajasthan United went on to play a 1-1 draw with tournament favorites FC Bengaluru United before yet another 1-1 draw with Madan Maharaj to finish second in the group.

Rajasthan United finished top of the final round standings in the I-League qualifiers

The Rajat Mishra-co-owned side scripted a historic 1-0 win over the much-fancied Delhi FC on Matchday one in the final round, thus establishing themselves as real favorites for promotion to the I-League with two matches to go.

They eased past Madan Maharaj with a 2-0 win in the second meeting against the Madhya Pradesh-based side. The Madan Maharaj victory meant Rajasthan United needed just one point against Mumbai-based Kenkre FC in the final game of the final round.

Kenkre FC dominated the proceedings for most of the game and had several chances to go ahead through the likes of Lester Fernandes, Pravitto Raju and Yash Mathre. But Vishal Joon stood tall on goal to keep a historic clean sheet.

Everything you need to know about new I-League side Rajasthan United FC

Rajasthan United were founded as JECRFC in 2018 and went on to win their first professional title that same year by clinching the Rajasthan Men's League. The club was rebranded as Rajasthan United in 2021 to cater to a wider football fanbase in India.

Rajasthan United finished second in the 2021 Rajasthan Men's League to advance to the I-League qualifiers. The club will now play in the I-League which is all set to kick off around the the start of the new year.

Also Read

The I-League will be held yet again as a single-city event in Kolkata as sports across the country are yet to open up to fans. The club currently uses Witty Sports Club and Rajasthan University Sports Complex in Jaipur as their home ground but the same is expected to change since they are based out of Bhilwara.

READ: Sportskeeda's interview with Rajasthan United FC owner Rajat Mishra

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee