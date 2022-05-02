Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab: Who will win today's I-League match?

Churchill Brothers SC will take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Churchill Brothers are placed fourth in the I-League standings with 24 points from 14 encounters. They have registered seven wins and four losses in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while their remaining three games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC find themselves in third place with 27 points from 15 matches. The Punjab-based club have eight wins to their name in the 2021-22 I-League season, along with three draws and four losses.

The Churchill Brothers squared off against Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous I-League match. Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu scored a goal in the 15th minute to give the Churchill Brothers the lead.

However, Jamaican striker Jourdaine Fletcher found the back of the net in the 38th minute to level the score at 1-1. With the match ending in a draw, the two sides were forced to split the points.

RoundGlass Punjab FC, on the other hand, come into this encounter on the back of a 2-1 victory against Rajasthan FC. They will look to extend their winning run going forward into the competition.

Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab: Head-to-head

The two sides have played 10 matches against each other till date. RoundGlass Punjab FC have won a couple of matches, while Churchill Brothers SC have registered six wins. The remaining couple of games between the two sides ended in draws.

Matches played: 10

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 2

Churchill Brothers wins: 6

Draws: 2

Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab: Team News

Both sides will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab: Prediction

Both sides have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. However, the Churchill Brothers will have the upper hand going into this encounter, having a better head-to-head record against RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers SC 1-0 RoundGlass Punjab FC

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee