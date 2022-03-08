Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Who will win today's I-League match?

The Churchill Brothers will take on Sudeva Delhi FC in Match 18 of the I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Churchill Brothers are placed ninth in the I-League standings with one point from a couple of games. Meanwhile, Sudeve Delhi FC find themselves in 11th place with zero points, having lost both matches they have played thus far this season.

The Churchill Brothers lost their season opener against Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0. However, the club bounced back and drew their second encounter against RoundGlass Punjab FC. Kenneth Ikechukwu scored a couple of goals for the Churchill Brothers, while Kurtis Guthrie also netted a couple of goals for the Punjab-based club to ensure the points were split.

Sudeva Delhi FC, on the other hand, lost their season opener against Mohammedan SC 2-1. The Delhi-based club squared off against the Indian Arrows in their second encounter of the season. Parthib Sundar Gogoi scored the only goal of the night in the 60th minute to help the Indian Arrows win the game 1-0.

Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Head to Head

Both sides have met each other only once thus far, with the Churchill Brothers winning the encounter.

Matches played: 1

Churchill Brothers win: 1

Sudeva Delhi FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Team News

All players from Churchill Brothers and Sudeva Delhi FC are available for selection.

Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Prediction

Neither side has lived up to the expectations of their fans so far this season. However, the Churchill Brothers have a stronger side when compared to Sudeva Delhi FC. They also have quite a few foreign players who have played for various clubs across the globe.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers 2 - 0 Sudeva Delhi FC

