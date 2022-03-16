Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

Mohammedan SC will take on the Churchill Brothers in Match 29 of the I-League 2021-22 on Wednesday (March 16) at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC are placed atop the I-League standings with 12 points, having won all four matches they've played thus far. They will look to extend their winning lead going forward into the competition.

Meanwhile, the Churchill Brothers find themselves in 12th place with just a single point from as many encounters as Mohammedan SC. They have registered one draw and three losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Their only draw came against RoundGlass Punjab FC during their second fixture this season.

The Black Panthers won their first three I-League encounters against Sudeva Delhi FC, Aizawl FC & Sreenidi Deecan FC. They followed it up with a victory against the Indian Arrows in their previous outing.

Marcus Joseph struck a couple of times during the first half, while Asheer Akhtar and Andelo Rudovic scored a goal each during the second half to guide Mohammedan SC to a 4-0 victory against the Indian Arrows.

The Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, head into this encounter on the back of a 2-0 loss against TRAU.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-head

Both sides have met each other on four occasions in the I-League. The two sides have won one match each, while the remaining two games ended in draws.

Matches Played: 4

Mohammedan SC win: 1

Churchill Brothers win: 1

Draws: 2

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection. None of their players are suspended and there are no injuries to speak of.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

Mohammedan SC has undoubtedly been the best team thus far this season. They are on a four-match winning streak and are likely to bag their fifth win of the season when they take on the Churchill Brothers on Wednesday.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 3 - 0 Churchill Brothers.

