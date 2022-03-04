RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

RoundGlass Punjab FC will take on the Churchill Brothers in Match 12 of the I-League 2021-22 on Friday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

RoundGlass Punjab FC made a winning start to their season against Rajasthan FC on 26 December. England striker Kurtis Guthrie scored the opening goal of the night at the 27th minute to give the Punjab-based club a 1-0 lead going into half-time.

Aphaoba Singh Ashangbam then scored a goal at the 90th minute, which helped RoundGlass Punjab FC win the game 2-0.

The Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, succumbed to a defeat against Gokulam Kerala FC in their previous encounter. Sharif Muhammad converted a penalty in the 16th minute to guide the Kerala-based club to a victory.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-Head

The two sides have played nine matches against each other till date. RoundGlass Punjab FC have won a couple of games, while Churchill Brothers SC have registered seven wins.

Matches played: 9

RoundGlass Punjab FC wins: 2

Churchill Brothers wins: 7

Draws: 0.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

RoundGlass Punjab FC's CK Vineeth and Robin Singh were booked during their club's previous encounter against Rajasthan FC. Both players have been suspended and will not feature against the Churchill Brothers on Friday.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

The Churchill Brothers have defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC on numerous occasions previously and will hope to come out on top once again. Despite having lost their season opener, they'll be confident of defeating the Punjab-based club again.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC will look to add another victory to their tally when they take on the Goa-based outfit in the final fixture of the day.

A draw can be expected when the two sides share the field on Friday.

Prediction: RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 - 1 Churchill Brothers

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee