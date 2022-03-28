Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

Sreenidi Deccan will take on the Churchill Brothers in Match 45 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed fourth in the I-League standings with 12 points from seven encounters. They have four wins, a draw and two losses to their name thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers SC find themselves in ninth place with seven points from as many games as Sreenidi Deecan FC. They have only two wins and a draw so far this season, having lost their remaining four encounters.

Both sides will come into this fixture on the back of a victory in their most recent fixtures. They will be keen to extend their winning run going forward into the competition.

Sreenidi Deccan FC met the Indian Arrows in their previous I-League encounter. Vanlalbiaa Chhangte scored the opening goal of the match to give the former side the lead in the game. However, Velanco Elisson Rodrigues struck right before half-time to level the scores.

Spanish striker David Castañeda Muñoz put one into the back of the net in the second half of the game to guide Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 2-1 victory.

The Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, defeated Aizawl FC in their previous outing. Kenneth Ikechukwu scored a goal in the 44th minute, while Komron Tursunov found the net during 45+3 to give the former side a two-goal lead going into half-time.

Indian player Samuel Lalmuanpuia found the net in the second half for Aizawl FC, but the club couldn't find the equalizer. The match ended with a 2-1 win for Churchill Brothers.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-head

Sreenidi Deccan FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, the two sides will meet each other for the first time.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

Both sides will be riding high on confidence heading into this encounter. Sreenidi Deccan FC have performed quite better when compared to Churchill Brothers.

We're expecting a hard-fought contest when the two sides meet each other in the final encounter of the day.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan FC 3-2 Churchill Brothers

