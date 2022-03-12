TRAU vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

TRAU FC will take on Churchill Brothers in Match 22 of the I-League 2021/22 at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

TRAU are placed 12th in the points table with one point from three encounters. They have one draw and a couple of losses in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Meanwhile, the Churchill Brothers find themselves in 10th place with a single point from as many encounters as their opponent.

TRAU started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Indian Arrows. However, they lost their next couple of games against Sreenidi Deecan FC and NEROCA FC. They will look to bag their first victory of the season before time runs out.

The Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter against Sudeva Delhi FC. William Pauliankhum scored the only goal of the night to guide the Delhi-based club to a 1 - 0 victory.

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-head

Both sides have played four matches against each other to date, with TRAU FC having the upper hand with a couple of victories against their name. The remaining two games ended in draws, while the Churchill Brothers haven't won a single game against TRAU FC thus far.

Matches Played: 4

TRAU FC: 2

Churchill Brothers: 0

Draws: 2

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Both sides will enter this fixture with all their players available for selection.

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page & 1Sports Facebook.

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

The Churchill Brothers haven't defeated TRAU FC during their previous four meetings. However, both clubs have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Thus, the match is expected to end in a draw.

Prediction: TRAU FC 1 - 1 Churchill Brothers

Edited by Diptanil Roy