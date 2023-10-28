I-League 2023-24: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

One of India's premier football competitions, I-League is all set for its 17th edition, starting on Saturday, October 28. In this season, two teams, Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi are the new additions to the tournament.

A total of 13 teams are competing in this campaign with the top-ranked side after the end of the tournament being deemed as the winner. The winning team will be promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL).

Punjab FC were last season’s winners, having taken their place in the ISL. Delhi Football Club and Shillong Lajong FC are the two promoted teams from I League Two. They replaced the relegated sides Mumbai Kenkre and Sudeva Delhi.

Every team will take on every other side in the campaign in a home and away format. Once all the teams complete their 24-game league fixtures, the team topping the points table will be declared as the winner of the I League 2023-24 season.

The bottom two sides will be relegated to the second division league. Each winning side will be awarded with three points per game, one point for a draw and no points for a loss.

Gokulam Kerala, having won two titles in the last three seasons, are one of the strong favorites to enter the league.

I-League 2023-24: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

I-League 2023-24 will be live streamed on FanCode App and Website. The TV Broadcast will be available on Eurosport TV for fans in India.

I-League 2023-24: Full Schedule And Match Timings

Match 1 - October 28, Real Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 2 - October 28, Gokulam Kerala FC vs Inter Kashi, 8:00 PM

Match 3 - October 29, Sreenidhi Deccan Football Club vs NEROCA FC, 4:30 PM

Match 4 - October 29, Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Aizawl FC, 7:00 PM

Match 5 - October 30, Delhi Football Club vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union, 2:00 PM

Match 6 - October 31, Namdhari Sports Academy vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 2:00 PM

Match 7 - November 2, Delhi Football Club vs Rajasthan United Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 8 - November 3, Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Inter Kashi, 4:30 PM

Match 9 - November 3, Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shillong Lajong FC, 7:00 PM

Match 10 - November 4, Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union, 2:00 PM

TBD - Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, TBD

Match 11 - November 5, Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC, 7:00 PM

Match 12 - November 6, Namdhari Sports Academy vs Inter Kashi, 2:00 PM

Match 13 - November 7, Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Aizawl FC, 4:30 PM

Match 14 - November 7, Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union, 7:00 PM

Match 15 - November 8, Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 2:00 PM

Match 16 - November 9, Shillong Lajong FC vs NEROCA FC, 2:00 PM

Match 17 - November 9, Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United Football Club, 7:00 PM

Match 18 - November 10, Delhi Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 2:00 PM

Match 19 - November 11, Namdhari Sports Academy vs Real Kashmir FC, 2:00 PM

Match 20 - November 13, Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4:30 PM

Match 21 - November 13, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 7:00 PM

Match 22 - November 14, Shillong Lajong FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 23 - November 14, NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC, 7:00 PM

Match 24 - November 17, Aizawl FC vs Delhi Football Club, 4:30 PM

Match 25 - November 17, Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Inter Kashi, 7:00 PM

Match 26 - November 18, NEROCA FC vs Namdhari Sports Academy, 4:30 PM

Match 27 - November 18, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 7:00 PM

Match 28 - November 19, Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, 4:30 PM

Match 29 - November 19, Shillong Lajong FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7:00 PM

Match 30 - November 21, Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 2:00 PM

Match 31 - November 21, Aizawl FC vs Namdhari Sports Academy, 7:00 PM

Match 32 - November 22, Shillong Lajong FC vs Delhi Football Club, 4:30 PM

Match 33 - November 22, Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union, 7:00 PM

Match 34 - November 23, NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC, 4:30 PM

Match 35 - November 23, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, 7:00 PM

Match 36 - November 25, Shillong Lajong FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union, 7:00 PM

Match 37 - November 26, Namdhari Sports Academy vs Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 38 - November 26, Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 7:00 PM

Match 39 - November 27, Delhi Football Club vs NEROCA FC, 2:00 PM

Match 40 - November 28, Real Kashmir FC vs Inter Kashi, 2:00 PM

Match 41 - November 28, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Aizawl FC, 7:00 PM

Match 42 - December 1, Delhi Football Club vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 2:00 PM

Match 43 - December 1, NEROCA FC vs Inter Kashi, 7:00 PM

Match 44 - December 2, Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC, 2:00 PM

Match 45 - December 2, Gokulam Kerala FC vs Namdhari Sports Academy, 7:00 PM

Match 46 - December 3, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Shillong Lajong FC, 4:30 PM

Match 47 - December 3, Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, 7:00 PM

Match 48 - December 5, Namdhari Sports Academy vs Delhi Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 49 - December 6, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Inter Kashi, 4:30 PM

Match 50 - December 6, Shillong Lajong FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa, 7:00 PM

Match 51 - December 7, Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 52 - December 7, Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Aizawl FC, 7:00 PM

Match 53 - December 8, Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7:00 PM

Match 54 - December 9, Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs NEROCA FC, 7:00 PM

Match 55 - December 10, Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Inter Kashi, 4:30 PM

Match 56 - December 10, Shillong Lajong FC vs Aizawl FC, 7:00 PM

Match 57 - December 11, Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 2:00 PM

Match 58 - December 11, Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Delhi Football Club, 7:00 PM

Match 59 - December 13, Namdhari Sports Academy vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 2:00 PM

Match 60 - December 15, Inter Kashi vs Delhi Football Club, 2:00 PM

Match 61 - December 15, NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United Football Club, 7:00 PM

Match 62 - December 16, Real Kashmir FC vs Shillong Lajong FC, 2:00 PM

Match 63 - December 16, Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7:00 PM

Match 64 - December 17, Tiddim Road Athletic Union vs Namdhari Sports Academy, 4:30 PM

Match 65 - December 17, Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 7:00 PM

Match 66 - December 19, Sreenidi Deccan Football Club vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7:00 PM

Match 67 - December 21, Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi, 7:00 PM

Match 68 - December 22, Rajasthan United Football Club vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union, 7:00 PM

Match 69 - December 23, Shillong Lajong FC vs Namdhari Sports Academy, 7:00 PM

Match 70 - December 24, Delhi Football Club vs Real Kashmir FC, 2:00 PM

Match 71 - December 24, Mohammedan Sporting Club vs NEROCA FC, 7:00 PM

The schedule for the 2nd half of the tournament will be announced during the last week of November/1st week of December.