Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

The Indian Arrows will take on the Churchill Brothers SC in the 75th match of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.

The Indian Arrows are placed 11th in the I-League standings with nine points from 11 games. They have a couple of wins and three draws to their name so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League, while their remaining six games have ended in losses.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers SC find themselves in sixth place with 17 points from as many encounters as the Indian Arrows. They have five victories and four losses thus far this season, while a couple of their games have ended in draws.

The Indian Arrows squared off against Kenkre FC in their previous I-League encounter. Brijesh Giri scored the lone goal of the game at the 87th minute to guide the Indian Arrows to a comfortable 1-0 victory. Churchill Brothers SC, on the other hand, defeated Kenkre FC 2-1 in their most recent I-League match.

Both sides head into the encounter on the back of a victory in their previous I-League matches and will look to extend their winning run going forward.

Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on six occasions thus far, with the Churchill Brothers SC having won four games. Indian Arrows have registered wins in the other two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Indian Arrows: 2

Churchill Brothers SC: 4

Draw: 0

Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Both teams will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

The Churchill Brothers have been way more consistent than the struggling Indian Arrows this season and are expected to clinch a win in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers SC 2-0 Indian Arrows

