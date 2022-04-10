Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

Kenkre FC will take on the Churchill Brothers in the 64th match of the I-League 2021-22 at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. The two sides head into this encounter on the back of contrasting results.

The Churchill Brothers are placed sixth in the table with 14 points from 10 matches. They have four wins and losses each to their name, while their remaining couple of games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are languishing at the bottom of the I-League standings. The club has seven losses and a couple of draws so far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Kenkre FC squared off against NEROCA in their previous outing, with the latter side winning the game 2-1.

The Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, met Real Kashmir FC in their most recent I-League fixture. Kingsley Fernandes scored the only goal of the match in the 90th minute to guide his side to a comfortable victory.

Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. Thus, this will be the first encounter between the two sides.

Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection. None of the players are suspended or injured.

Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Kenkre vs Churchill Brothers: Prediction

Kenkre FC are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just two points. They haven't won a single game in nine outings thus far this season. The sixth-placed Churchill Brothers, in contrast, have fared decently so far and are strong favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Kenkre FC 0-2 Churchill Brothers

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee