I league to be cancelled, Mohun Bagan to be officially declared champions

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will register a 1,2 finish as the AIFF is expected to nullify the league this week.

A major question mark remains the fate of I league division 2 teams with no relegation/promotion for this season.

Mohun Bagan have already secured the title

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to nullify the ongoing 2019/20 I-league campaign, which has been temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With three weeks of action remaining, Kolkata club Mohun Bagan have already mathematically secured the I league title, but the battle for relegation is still very much on. But Sportskeeda can confirm, that there will be no relegation or promotion this year, owing to the current world situation.

Sources close to AIFF said, "AIFF is likely to confirm this development after a meeting scheduled on April 14, they have been in close touch with all teams involved and have taken this decision. There will be no relegation or promotion from I league division 2. The same case will be for the second division, this has been taken after informal talks with all team owners. This has been done so that its fair on everyone, even if the announcement doesn't happen on April 14, it will happen sometime soon."

The decision has also been made as there are only three weeks of play to go with the last matchday scheduled for May 31. This comes as a major blow for promotion-chasing ARA FC, Mohd Sporting and Garhwal FC. The meeting will also confirm the division of prize money amongst all teams to soften the financial blow due to cancellation of the league.

Our source added, "As much as AIFF want the league to continue, we must respect the current situation in the country, we need to save lives. Playing it closed doors won't be a possibility, the bigger issue to be solved during the meeting will be to figure out what to do with I league division 2 as most team owners from I league have already agreed that a cancellation will be the best option."

This would also mean that the much-awaited Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will also be cancelled.

Another point of discussion of the meeting will be to get all I-league clubs to agree about the equal distribution of prize money. The top four clubs are likely to claim a bigger chunk than going for a full split amongst the clubs, citing a higher position finish.

East Bengal will finish second on goal difference ahead of Minerva Punjab, with both clubs locked on 23 points. Real Kashmir and TRAU will round off the top 5, with the latter playing two games more. Aizawl FC would breathe a sigh of relief after avoiding a dogged relegation fight and potential demotion to I league 2.

According to our source, the idea of playing with only Indian players behind closed doors has been completely abandoned, with teams prioritising the safety of players and fans during the lockdown.