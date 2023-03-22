IND vs MYN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s International Friendly Match – March 22nd, 2023

India will host Myanmar in the first match of the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday, March 22.

Myanmar last played an international match on January 3 when they took on Vietnam in their last AFC Championship group match. They lost the game 3-0 and finished fourth in Group B with three losses and a draw from four encounters.

Meanwhile, India will return to the field after six months to play an international friendly under the guidance of head coach Igor Stimac.

This friendly tournament will be the perfect way for the hosts to prepare themselves for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to commence early next year. The Blue Tigers will also clash horns with the Kyrgyz Republic as part of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: India vs Myanmar, International Friendly, Hero Tri-Nation Tournament.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 22; kickoff at 6:00pm IST.

Venue: Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, Manipur.

Squads to choose from

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Myanmar

Pyae Phyo Thu, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Sann Sat Naing, Hein Phyo Win, Hein Thiha Zaw, Nanda Kyaw, Hein Zeyar Lin, Thiha Htet Aung, Thet Hein Soe, Ye Min Thu, Zwe Khant Min, Wai Lin Aung, Yan Naing Oo, Kyaw Min Oo, Lin Htet Soe, Zaw Win Thein, Lwin Moe Aung, Mg Mg Lwin, Hein Htet Aung, Nyein Chan Aung, Win Naing Tun, Aung Kaung Mann, Than Paing, Aung Thu.

Predicted Playing XI

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das; Manvir Singh.

Myanmar

Kyaw Zin Phyo; Hein Phyo Win, Ye Min Thu, Thina Htet Aung, Nanda Kyaw; Lwin Moe Aung, Wai Lin Aung, Kyaw Min Oo; Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung, Aung Thu.

IND vs MYN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Akash Mishra, Ye Min Thu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Lwin Moe Aung, Hein Htet Aung, Aung Kaung Mann, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-Captain: Rahul Bheke.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Lwin Moe Aung, Wai Lin Aung, Aung Kaung Mann, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu | Vice-Captain: Aung Kaung Mann.

