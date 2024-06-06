India 0-0 Kuwait: Player ratings for the Blue Tigers as they fail to clinch three points in Sunil Chhetri's farewell game

In the penultimate match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026, India and Kuwait played out an entertaining goalless draw at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, June 6. The game held added significance as it marked India skipper Sunil Chhetri’s 151st and final appearance in the blue jersey.

The Blue Tigers ultimately couldn’t get over the line, putting their qualification aspirations in jeopardy.

Amidst the resounding cheers of the Salt Lake crowd, the visitors started the game strongly. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was immediately called into action, as he made a crucial save from Mohammad Daham’s early attempt.

India gradually found their footing in the game, relying on set-pieces for chances, with Anwar Ali having a couple of opportunities but the teams remained deadlocked at half-time.

The second half mirrored the first, with Kuwait having several chances early in the half. Substitute Rahim Ali, meanwhile, had India’s best opportunity in the 51st minute but he failed to capitalize.

Despite some late pressure from the Blue Tigers, Kuwait’s defense held firm, as they secured a valuable point. This result places them in a favorable position ahead of their match against Afghanistan.

India now must secure a victory against Qatar to keep their qualification hopes alive, while Kuwait could seal their spot in the third round with a win if India fails to win on June 11.

Here are the player ratings for the Blue Tigers from the Kuwait match.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [9/10]

India needed resistance from Kuwait’s early pressure, and Gurpreet certainly stepped up. Inside the opening two minutes, he was called into action, stunningly denying Daham in a one-versus-one situation.

At the start of the second half, his outstretched right arm prevented a certain goal from Al Harbi's shot, while he followed it with a crucial save from Al Rashedi’s long-range effort. Overall, it was a solid outing for the Bengaluru FC keeper.

Nikhil Poojary [5/10]

Poojary appeared shaky at the back as Kuwait targeted the left side. While he was tidy with the ball, overlapping Chhangte and providing an option, his final delivery was poor. Overall, it wasn’t Poojary's best performance but he improved as the game progressed.

Rahul Bheke [8/10]

With both full-backs advancing to support the attack, Bheke, who assumed a leadership role at the back, had to cover significant ground to restrict Kuwait’s counter-attacks. Some of his defensive work were extremely solid, and he was also composed with the ball.

Anwar Ali [8/10]

Like his center-back partner, Anwar Ali had to cover a lot of space and displayed great confidence in one-versus-one defensive situations.

Several of his tackles were top-class and his defending in the box was outstanding as well. He was also a dangerous presence during set-pieces, where he had a golden opportunity to find the back of the net.

Jay Gupta [7/10]

On his debut, Jay Gupta delivered a strong performance. Despite some nervy moments, he showed composure on the ball and a willingness to push forward when opportunities arrived. The future looks bright for the FC Goa youngster, who can be content with his showing.

Suresh Singh Wangjam [7.5/10]

Suresh had a decent outing, often covering plenty of ground in midfield, as Kuwait looked to play through the middle of the park. Defensively, he was disciplined, making key tackles and interceptions to break up play. When on the ball, he distributed passes effectively and kept the game moving.

Anirudh Thapa [4/10]

It was a day to forget for Thapa, who struggled to make an impact. He was sloppy in possession, struggled to get into attacking areas and was eventually replaced at half-time.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [6.5/10]

Chhangte was India’s attacking spark in the first half, providing an outlet for the defenders and midfielders. His pace was instrumental in progressing to the final third, and while his decision-making wasn’t always the best, he posed constant problems for Kuwait.

Sahal Abdul Samad [4/10]

Like Thapa, Sahal had a poor outing and saw very little of the ball. He struggled to create any openings and was replaced by Brandon Fernandes at halftime.

Liston Colaco [6.5/10]

Colaco was lively, keeping his opposite number on his toes with his and his pace and technique. However, like many of his teammates, he struggled in the final third while still managing three shots on goal. He was eventually taken off around the hour mark.

Sunil Chhetri [6.5/10]

It was not the fitting farewell Chhetri deserved. Despite his unmatched energy, Chhetri struggled to get into the game and predominantly lacked service. Although it would have been fitting for him to score, he never really had any opportunities to get past the Kuwait defenders.

Substitutes

Rahim Ali [6/10]

Ali made an immediate impact, partnering with Sunil Chhetri. He had the game’s best chance around the hour mark, going clear on goal but his effort was tame and parried away by the goalkeeper.

Brandon Fernandes [5/10]

Fernandes came on in the second half, and while he showed some flashy touches, he failed to create any significant impact in the game. His set-piece deliveries were disappointing as well.

Manvir Singh [5/10]

Coming on for Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh saw plenty of the ball but failed to influence the game.

Edmund Lalrindika [N/A]

Stimac offered another debutant an opportunity but with little time left, Edmund Lalrindika had minimal chance to make an impact on the game.