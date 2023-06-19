India 2 - 0 Lebanon: 3 things we learned | Hero Intercontinental Cup

India beat Lebanon 2-0 in the finals of the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (June 18).

Both sides were favorites to play in the finals, and they managed to do just that.

India and Lebanon played a nil-nil draw the last time they faced each other in the group stages. With both teams knowing each other well, it proved to be a tough contest in the finals.

India started the game on a positive note as the Blue Tigers created many chances in the opening minutes of the game. While Igor Stimac's side controlled the midfield and created chances they weren't able to impress in the final third of the pitch.

India predominantly used the left wing in the first half, but Ashique wasn't able to perform to the level expected of him. The likes of Chhangte were kept quiet on the right by Lebanon.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

India came on in the second half with renewed vigour and had an immediate impact as Sunil Chhetri scored in the 46th minute from a Chhangte pass. It was probably one of the finest moves India played under Igor Stimac.

Igor Stimac's side played beautiful football in the second half and looked a completely different side compared to the first half.

Chhangte scored in the 66th minute to double the lead for Igor Stimac's side. Sunil Chhetri found Mahesh whose powerful shot was fisted away by the keeper but Chhangte made no mistake in slotting the ball into an empty net from the rebound.

After taking a two-goal lead the Blue Tigers took total control of the game and made sure their middle eastern opponents didn't find a way back into the game.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

It was one of Igor Stimac's best performances with the national team. With the win today the Blue Tigers secured the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023.

On that note, let's take a look at three things from today's game.

#3 Igor Stimac outplays his counterpart tactically

Igor was spot on with his decisions today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Igor Stimac tactically outplayed his opponent Aleksandar Ilic today in the final. Right from kickoff, the Blue Tigers looked the better side and were in control of the game.

The midfield was controlled by Igor Stimac's side and the Blue Tigers looked dangerous going forward but were disappointed by the forwards in the first half.

Right from the beginning of the second half, the Blue Tigers looked like a different side and took the lead early. They managed to double their lead in the 66th minute and post that Igor Stimac used the lead to his advantage and managed to see through the game.

Overall it was one of the best performances the Blue Tigers showcased under Igor Stimac.

#2 Solid defense helps India secure the Intercontinental Cup

Nikhil Poojari had a good game today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

India has always struggled to find a stable centre-back pairing for the National team in recent times. In the Intercontinental Cup though the pairing of Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan.

The defense was spot on today for Igor Stimac and the Blue Tigers and they will hope that they continue to do the same in the upcoming SAFF Cup and Kings Cup.

The Blue Tigers also have a good backup in the presence of Mehtab Singh and Sana Singh.

Nikhil Poojari as right back and Akash Mishra as left back have almost confirmed their places as the permanent right back and left back.

They had an awesome game today and will look to repeat this performance in the upcoming games.

#1 Has India finally found its best XI?

It looks like India has finally found its best playing eleven (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

India today fielded what could be argued to be the best XI based on the current situation. The Blue Tigers started the game with what many believed to be the best team possible.

Gurpreet started in goal with Nikhil Poojari as the right back, Anwar and Sandesh as the centre backs and Akash Mishra as the left back. Jeakson and Anirudh Thapa played as the central midfielders while Chhangte and Ashique took control of the wings.

Sahal played as the attacking midfielder behind Chhetri who led the striking lineup. Questions will be raised regarding Ashique's inclusion, but Igor Stimac's side have a good backup in Mahesh to replace Ashique. Mahesh was good when he came on in the second half and had a big impact during the second goal.

