India successfully defended their title as the Hero Intercontinental Cup champions after defeating Lebanon with a scoreline of 2-0. Second-half strikes from Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed the victory for the hosts.

The game began in a stop-start fashion as both sides struggled for rhythm and failed to find the right passes in the final third. However, India upped the ante after the first 10 minutes, with Ashique Kuruniyan and Sahal Abdul Samad coming close to scoring.

Lebanon also had half chances inside the first quarter of the game, but the Blue Tigers effectively held their opponents in check. The opportunities were certainly few and far between the teams, with Lebanon’s Hassan Saad having the only attempt on target in the first half.

Igor Stimac’s team talk at the break appeared to have invigorated the intensity among the Indian players and they were rewarded for it in the 46th minute.

Indian team celebrating after the trophy presentation [Image: AIFF]

Nikhil Poojary and Lallianzuala Chhangte combined on the right flank before the latter delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box. Sunil Chhetri pounced on the delivery and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

The Blue Tigers continued their momentum and doubled their lead with 25 minutes of regulation time left. Naorem Mahesh Singh’s powerful effort was parried away by Lebanon’s custodian, but Chhangte was in the right place at the right time to score.

After a poor first half, India mounted a strong comeback in the second half, successfully maintaining their two-goal advantage. As a result, they have secured the Hero Intercontinental Cup title once again and extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

On that note, let’s take a look at how India fared against Lebanon in the finals of the 2023 Intercontinental Cup.

India player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [7/10]

Gurpreet made a smart save to deny Hassan Saad’s long-range effort in the first half. He made a couple of high claims, while his precise long passing almost resulted in scoring opportunities for his team.

Nikhil Poojary [7/10]

As India maintained possession, Poojary was instructed to push forward and provide width. He played a pivotal role in creating India's first goal with an exceptional back heel. However, despite making multiple overlapping runs, his crosses lacked accuracy and failed to find their intended targets.

Sandesh Jhingan [8/10]

Jhingan was once again India’s stand-out defender of the night. The 29-year-old displayed his defensive prowess with two crucial blocks that prevented potential goals, while also reading the game brilliantly.

Anwar Ali [7/10]

Ali had a nervy start to the game as he misplaced a couple of passes and was caught in possession. Nevertheless, he gradually settled into the match, showcasing improvement and displaying strong defensive skills within the penalty box.

Akash Mishra [7.5/10]

Mishra was an energetic presence on the left flank and linked up well with Ashique and Naorem Mahesh Singh. He was solid defensively and won several duels against Lebanon’s quick wingers.

Jeakson Singh [7/10]

Jeakson was composed in possession and kept the play moving with short and quick passes. He also made a few important interceptions in the middle of the park but was eventually substituted after the first half.

Anirudh Thapa [7.5/10]

Once again, Thapa demonstrated his immense value to the Indian national team in his role as a box-to-box midfielder. He effectively dictated the game from the midfield, while also showcasing his commitment by tracking back to support the defense.

Sahal Abdul Samad [6/10]

Sahal's impressive close control and skilful dribbling were evident, which nearly led to the opening goal of the game. However, his inconsistency in delivering accurate passes resulted in India surrendering possession on multiple occasions.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [9/10]

Chhangte had a poor first half as Lebanon effectively neutralized his impact by doubling up on him and restricting his movements. However, the Mumbai City FC man showcased his quality in the second half, with his stepover and first-time cross finding Chhetri, who finished the move.

The assister then turned scorer, as he showed his instincts as a poacher and found the back of the net, effectively sealing the game.

Ashique Kuruniyan [7/10]

Throughout the first half, Ashique proved to be a problem for Lebanon, consistently troubling their full-back with his movements. However, like Sahal, he struggled in the attacking third and was eventually replaced after the first half.

Sunil Chhetri [8/10]

Chhetri lacked service in the first half as his teammates failed to find his runs. Nevertheless, the skipper demonstrated his remarkable ability to capitalize on an opportunity. He made an excellent run into the six-yard box and scored his second goal in the competition in the second half.

Substitutes

Naorem Mahesh Singh [7.5/10]

Mahesh Singh added much-needed pace to the team and India looked a different side when he entered the pitch. His presence on the pitch played a significant role in the second goal, as his direct style of play elevated the team's performance.

Rohit Kumar [7/10]

Rohit Kumar replaced Jeakson and did a commendable job in terms of passing. His burst from midfield provided an extra option for India’s chief creators.

Rahim Ali [6.5/10]

Ali played on the flanks and his work rate proved to be an important asset in the closing stages of the game.

Nandhakumar Sekar [N/A]

Nandhakumar made his second appearance for the national team, but had little time to make an impact.

Subhasish Bose [N/A]

Bose arrived in the stoppage time and defended well.

