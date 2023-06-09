The Indian men’s national team started their Hero Intercontinental Cup campaign with a convincing victory. They defeated Mongolia 2-0 courtesy of first-half goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday (June 9).

The Blue Tigers’ head coach Igor Stimac named an attacking lineup and it paid dividends within the first two minutes. Following a set-piece situation, Anirudh Thapa found space on the right flank, and his low-driven cross fell kindly to Sahal Abdul Samad, who made no mistake in front of goal.

India soon doubled their lead in the 14th minute from a corner. Sandesh Jhingan leaped the highest, but his effort was blocked on the goal line by Mongolia. However, Chhangte was in the right place at the right time to score from close range.

After a quick start, the hosts slowed the tempo, which allowed their opponents to grow into the game. Nonetheless, Mongolia did not trouble Amrinder Singh in goal, with the half ending on a scoreline of 2-0 to the hosts.

India continued to dominate possession in the second half but failed to create chances consistently. Udanta Singh had a golden opportunity around the hour mark, while the likes of Chhangte and Rohit Kumar also had half chances.

The Blue Tigers ultimately secured a comfortable victory despite not scoring in the second half. On that note, let’s take a look at how India fared against Mongolia.

India player ratings

Amrinder Singh [6/10]

Amrinder was a spectator in both halves. He was, however, good with his feet and made accurate passes.

Nikhil Poojary [6/10]

With Udanta Singh staying on the touchline, Poojary was instructed to make underlapping runs on the right flank. He did so effectively, which posed problems for Mongolia.

Anwar Ali [6/10]

Anwar Ali’s brilliant through ball to Thapa created the opening for India. Mongolia’s long passes posed problems for the defender and he was lucky not to concede a penalty in the first half.

Sandesh Jhingan [7/10]

Jhingan was quick across the ground and covered his center-back partner well. Overall, he had a solid game and did not put a foot wrong.

Akash Mishra [7/10]

Mishra’s ability to read the game both offensively and defensively stood out. His energy was relentless as he nullified Mongolia’s right flank.

Apuia [6/10]

Apuia was deployed in a deeper role against Mongolia and kept the game ticking with short and quick passes. He made a couple of his trademark late runs into the box but failed to convert his chances.

Anirudh Thapa [8/10]

Thapa was heavily involved in India’s first two goals. His awareness in making runs into space and pick Sahal’s run was on display for the first goal; while his flat cross from a corner created the second goal. Additionally, he linked up well with Chhangte and Mishra on the left flank.

Udanta Singh [6/10]

Udanta returned to the national setup after a year and his energy and pace on the right side troubled Mongolia in the early stages of the game. However, his impact faded away in the second half and he was replaced by Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [8/10]

Chhangte played on the left flank in the first half, while he moved to the right in the second. His clever movements in behind Mongolia’s full-back were a source of progression for India. The winger was rewarded for his performance with a goal that doubled the Blue Tigers’ lead.

Sahal Abdul Samad [9/10]

Sahal appeared to have rediscovered his joy in the attacking midfield role. The Kerala Blasters FC man pulled the strings from the middle of the park. He scored India’s first goal, and his precise passes and ball control were breathtaking to watch.

Sunil Chhetri [6/10]

While the other attackers had their moments, Chhetri was kept relatively quiet in both halves. He was eventually substituted around the hour mark.

Substitutes

Rohit Kumar [7/10]

Rohit Kumar put in a composed and measured performance in midfield. His header from a set-piece situation almost found the back of the net.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [6/10]

Mahesh Singh’s work rate was an important contribution for India in the second half. His ability to retain possession came in handy.

Jeakson Singh [6/10]

Jeakson stabilized the midfield and made some crucial interceptions to prevent Mongolia’s counter-attacks.

Rahim Ali [6/10]

After replacing Chhetri, Rahim Ali struggled to create an impact despite making some good runs into the penalty box.

Mehtab Singh [6/10]

Mehtab arrived late into the game and had little to do defensively.

