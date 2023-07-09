India's captain Sunil Chhetri believes he can surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of impact for his country

India successfully defended their SAFF Championship title as they displayed remarkable resilience to emerge victorious in a thrilling final against Kuwait decided by a penalty shootout.

At the heart of their success was, once again, their captain Sunil Chhetri. Despite concerns raised about his fitness and form, the 38-year-old showcased his character by delivering standout performances when it truly counted and guided India across the finish line.

The Bengaluru FC man netted five goals, including an inspiring hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan. As a testament to his contributions, he was awarded both the Golden Boot and the Most Valuable Player accolades in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

Although India have clinched the SAFF Championship title on nine occasions, this victory held a unique significance. When asked about the reason for the difference, Chhetri, in an interview with News 18, said:

“This SAFF Championship was special. Because we had Lebanon and Kuwait and we still won.”

Despite concerns regarding his age and fitness levels, Chhetri consistently proves himself on the field, with India yet to find a suitable replacement for their greatest player.

Chhetri's impressive tally of 92 goals for India places him among the highest scorers of this generation, with only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo surpassing his record. He firmly believes that when it comes to putting in the effort for his country, he can surpass even these two extraordinary players.

“When it comes to giving your best for the country, I can beat even Messi and Ronaldo. I feel great right now, and I’m inspired to do well for the country. The day I don’t feel that I will quit. But I don’t know when that happens.”

Chhetri's unwavering commitment to India's cause is truly remarkable, having led the national team through both highs and lows. As they step into a new era, the captain will hope that the team will display steady and continuous progress.

Sunil Chhetri discusses the upcoming Asian Cup campaign and the development of Indian football

India's true progress will be put to the test during the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, scheduled for next year. The Blue Tigers face a challenging draw, with matches against formidable opponents - Australia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

Chhetri discussed India's preparations and stressed the importance to progress in order to compete with the elite Asian teams.

“The Asian Cup will be so important for us and we are all desperate to get to group stages. There is pressure on everyone now in the system to make Indian football better and that is a good thing."

Earlier, head coach Igor Stimac praised Chhetri for his invaluable contributions and made a firm commitment to do everything in his power to ensure the skipper's continued presence on the field.

This statement underlines the importance of Chhetri within the national squad, owing to his exceptional ability on the field and his influential leadership off it.

For Chhetri's sake, India will strive to give their all in the AFC Asian Cup, as this could potentially be the 38-year-old's last appearances in the tournament.

