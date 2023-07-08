"I'm not happy" - India head coach Igor Stimac refuses to rest on his laurels and emphasizes the need for changes

India retained their SAFF Championship crown in a nail-biting fashion after beating Kuwait in a penalty shootout. The entire nation stood united as Igor Stimac's men showed resilience and earned widespread praise for their exceptional performances in recent weeks.

The realm of Indian football has arguably witnessed a change, with the Blue Tigers consistently displaying progress over the two-month period. A key factor contributing to their success lies in the well-timed training camp, with Stimac getting plenty of time to work with his players.

While the SAFF Championship triumph was met with celebration, the Croatian head coach remains far from complacent. He firmly believes that his team and the leagues in India must address several areas to compete against the elite teams in Asia.

Stimac also requested a minimum of four-week camp ahead of the all-important Asian Cup. However, the option of the request is uncertain due to the scheduling conflicts posed by the league in India.

As per the report from the Times of India, he emphasized the need for the AIFF, the Indian Super League, and the players to align with his plans as they prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup.

"I'm not happy, the boys are carrying the bad habits from ISL. Decision-making in the final third is poor. They look to pass where shooting to score is necessary. Certain things need to change and change fast. There must be a clear acceptance of my plan and it has to happen within the coming weeks. We cannot wait till January for that conversation to start," he stated.

"Hiding behind FIFA regulations of releasing players just five days before a competition won't work. Those rules are made for the world's best players. And we are nowhere near that level," Stimac added.

Igor Štimac @stimac_igor



We achieved what we set out for at the beginning of a 7 week camp. 2 tournaments 2 trophies Unbeaten in both competitions. These players deserve all of your love and support. India is proud of you boys 🏽 🏽 ONE TEAM. ONE NATIONWe achieved what we set out for at the beginning of a 7 week camp. 2 tournaments 2 trophiesUnbeaten in both competitions. These players deserve all of your love and support. India is proud of you boys ONE TEAM. ONE NATION 💙🇮🇳We achieved what we set out for at the beginning of a 7 week camp. 2 tournaments 2 trophies 🏆🏆 Unbeaten in both competitions. These players deserve all of your love and support. India is proud of you boys 👏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/zb05mU0ayB

While Stimac lauded the fighting spirit and the fitness of the players, he expressed dissatisfaction with the national team's limited participation restricted to India.

He highlighted the necessity to play in more competitive settings and openly acknowledged the importance of experiencing challenging environments by competing abroad.

"Mindset has changed and they can play with intensity for 120 minutes. These are good signs. We in India are not living in the real world. The gap with the rest of our competitors will only increase if we drag our feet. We have to decide whether we want to play in India and be happy or go out and try to compete with the rest of the world," Stimac averred.

India's journey into the development stage has showcased clear signs of progress, yet the true measure of their progression will be determined by their performance in the Asian Cup, where they will hope to progress to the knockout rounds.

“I would do everything to keep him playing” – India head coach Igor Stimac on Sunil Chhetri

Much discussion has revolved around Sunil Chhetri's age, leading to doubts surfacing regarding his fitness, consistency, and eventual retirement. However, the 38-year-old has defied those skeptics, asserting himself as India's best attacker.

Chhetri's outstanding performance in the SAFF Championship, where he netted five goals, earned him both the Golden Boot and the MVP award.

Head coach Igor Stimac praised India's skipper, revealing his commitment to ensuring Chhetri's continued fitness for the foreseeable future.

"I would like him to play for NT at least as long as I am here," Stimac said. "Unlike others who ask when Sunil will retire, I would do everything to keep him playing," the Croatian said.

"From the day I joined I have been hearing about his age. But what counts is his fitness, commitment, passion, hunger and leadership skills. He is the best player India has ever had and his record speaks for it," Stimac added.

India are heading in the right direction, yet Stimac's unwavering commitment to continuous improvement ensures that the team will not settle. The upcoming challenges for India include the King's Cup, Merdeka Cup, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, all leading up to the Asian Cup next year.

Poll : 0 votes