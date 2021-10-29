AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India U23 vs Kyrgyzstan U23 preview, prediction, line-ups and more

India U23 will take on Kyrgyzstan U23 in the Group E Qualification of the U23 AFC Asian Cup on Sunday, 31st October at the Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah.

The Indian team have had a mixed campaign so far. They started the competition on a high note with a commanding 2-1 win over Oman U23 courtesy of goals from Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap Singh.

However, they failed to build on that momentum as they suffered a 0-1 defeat against the hosts. the United Arab Emirates owing to a late goal from Abdulla Alhammadi. India will now try to regroup and make a strong comeback in this game.

On the other hand, Kyrgyzstan too have won one and lost one. They got off to a perfect start, defeating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 despite trailing by one goal in the first half. Late goals from Amir Japarov and Arlen Sharshenbekov saw them clinch three valuable points.

But just like India, they too failed to capitalize on the momentum, falling short of Oman by 0-1 owing to a last-minute goal by Arshad Al Alawi.

India U23 vs Kyrgyzstan U23 Predicted Line-ups

India: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Narender Gehlot, Lalengmawia, Suresh Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP, Vikram Pratap, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri

Kyrgyzstan: Tokotaev Erzhan (GK), Dzhakybaliev Maksat, Askarov Abrorbek, Alygulov Maksat, Sharshenbekov Arlen, Tapaev Temirbolot, Tashiev Kamolidin, Abilov Ernaz, Kanybekov Adilet, Shukurov Alimardon, Zhanybek Uulu Amanzha

India U23 vs Kyrgyzstan U23 Where to watch

There is no TV broadcast for this India U23 vs Kyrgyzstan U23 match. Fans, however, can watch the game online on the Indian Football Team's Facebook page or can follow updates on AFC’s official website.

India U23 vs Kyrgyzstan U23 Prediction

Both India and Kyrgyzstan have had a similar journey so far in the competition. They have a great pool of youngsters who are eager to be at their best and take their side towards victory. We can expect a nail-biting and a thrilling contest between the two sides.

Edited by Rohit Mishra