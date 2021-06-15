India vs Afghanistan Prediction: Who will win today's FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

The Indian national team goes head-to-head with Afghanistan in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier match today at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Qatar.

India preview

After the disastrous result against UAE in March, the Indian team has displayed better performances this month. After the friendly against the Arabs turned into a 6-0 drubbing, players as well as fans were low on morale. Adding to the misery, the Indians couldn't afford to train adequately before their fixture against Qatar.

However, the team showed immense fortitude to put up a fight against the reigning Asian champions Qatar, losing by a slim margin of one goal. Just a few days later, the Blue Tigers beat their neighbors Bangladesh 2-0 to win their first match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Sunil Chhetri's brace powered him to second position on the list of active international goal-scorers, overtaking Lionel Messi.

The Indian team now sits third in the Group E table, with 6 points from 7 matches. They need at least a draw against Afghanistan to finish in the same position and book a place in the Asian Cup Qualifiers final round.

Afghanistan preview

Afghanistan are the second-lowest ranked team in Group E, ahead of Bangladesh with a FIFA ranking of 149. They are 44 places below India according to the FIFA Rankings, but they shouldn't be taken lightly. Until the previous matchday, Afghanistan were in third place while India were below them in fourth.

Afghanistan have managed one win and two draws in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign, the solitary win coming against Bangladesh. Before their match against Bangladesh, they were well prepared after playing two friendlies against Indonesia and Singapore.

They drew against Bangladesh, though. Subsequently, they bottled a lead against Oman to lose the match 2-1.

The Afghans will be banking on the experience of players like Zohib Amiri and Faysal Shayesteh to take them over the line against India. Afghanistan will be desperate to win this match and make third place their own.

India vs Afghanistan prediction

The stage is set for the final matchday of Group E. Both teams will be hoping to get a result favoring them, given the magnitude of the stakes. A draw or win for India will send them to the final round of Asian Cup Qualifiers, while Afghanistan needs to win the match outright.

Last time these two sides met, the match ended in a draw

The losing side will have to wait for their fate as the result of the match between Hong Kong and Bahrain will determine what happens next.

If Hong Kong loses against their counterparts, the losing team will still make it to the Asian Qualifiers in the last round. If Hong Kong doesn't lose, the losing team will have to go through additional rounds of the Asian qualifiers.

India look better poised with sufficient rest and recovery time since their previous match. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be playing their second match in five days.

One thing is for sure - the match will keep fans on the edge of their seats for the whole ninety minutes.

Prediction: India 2-1 Afghanistan

