India vs Afghanistan: Preview, prediction, team news, and more for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Just days after their first encounter, India and Afghanistan are once again set to lock horns, this time in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday, March 26.

The first game between the two teams was held in Saudi Arabia on March 21 and ended in a goalless draw, as Afghanistan’s resolute defense restricted the Blue Tigers’ attack. Ashley Westwood’s well-drilled Afghanistan side might have felt disappointed, having squandered a couple of opportunities to claim all three points.

On the other hand, India delivered a subpar performance, characterized by a lack of intent and struggles to open Afghanistan’s compact defense. Following the draw, Igor Stimac and his team faced heavy criticism, yet they now have a significant opportunity to move past that performance and bounce back on Tuesday.

The draw elevated the Blue Tigers to second place in the standings, following Kuwait’s 3-0 defeat to Qatar. With three games remaining in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026, securing victories against Afghanistan and Kuwait would almost certainly book their place in the third round.

"The boys who will come out tomorrow will do their best and I hope we get a huge crowd here in Guwahati. I promised already that we’ll take India to the third round of qualifiers. The team is going to fight against Kuwait and Qatar in June and tomorrow we’ll do everything to win," Stimac explained in the pre-match press conference," Stimac said (via Khel Now).

India have secured only one victory in their last nine games. However, with a large crowd expected to support the Blues at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Stimac will hope that his team can start the match aggressively. The stakes are undoubtedly high for both teams, and another intense clash is anticipated.

India vs Afghanistan: Match Details of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Group A, 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, India.

Timings: 7:00 PM IST, Tuesday, March 26.

India vs Afghanistan: Team News

Sahal Abdul Samad, who was absent for the first game due to a hamstring injury, is effectively ruled out of this upcoming clash as well. Brandon Fernandes, who was only a substitute due to illness, is anticipated to start, while Liston Colaco is also expected to be included in the starting lineup.

Afghanistan displayed exceptional performance in the first game, despite the absence of several key players. It is anticipated that Ashley Westwood will make minimal changes to the team that secured a point in Saudi Arabia.

India vs Afghanistan: Predicted Lineup

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Brandon Fernandes, and Sunil Chhetri

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi (GK), Mahboob Hanifi, Zohib Islam Amiri, Sharif Mukhammad, Habibulla Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Zelfy Nazary, Mustafa Azadzoy, Omid Popalzay, and Omid Musawi.

India vs Afghanistan: Prediction

The first game saw Afghanistan invite pressure but managed to win most of their duels and second balls, leading to a goalless draw. Additionally, the Lions of Khorasan were dangerous on the counterattack, so Westwood will consider implementing a similar approach in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, there is considerable pressure on Stimac and his team to perform this time. Consequently, India are expected to adopt a more aggressive approach and commit more players inside the box. Moreover, Sunil Chhetri’s 150th appearance for the Blue Tigers adds to the significance, with hopes of him finding the scoresheet as he typically does.

With the prospect of fresh legs in the attack, India are expected to end their winless streak and secure all three points.

Prediction: India 2-0 Afghanistan

(The game will be telecast on Sports18 channel and live-streamed on JioCinema)