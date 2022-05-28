India vs Jordan preview, predicted lineups, key players, telecast, and more

In one final preparatory game before kicking off their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign, the Indian football team will square off against Jordan in an international friendly at the Qatar Sports Club, Doha, on Saturday.

Before flying to Qatar, the Blue Tigers played three practice matches in Kolkata. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, India lost 1-2 but then went on to win 2-0 against I-League All-Stars XI. In the final practice game, Igor Stimac's men were held to a 1-1 draw by the Bengal Santosh Trophy team.

Earlier, the national side had also played friendlies against Bahrain (lost 2-1) and Belarus (lost 3-0). However, head coach Igor Stimac, talking about their upcoming opponent, said that although their previous opponents, Belarus, were ranked lower than Jordan, the European side was more physical. Hence, the Blue Tigers might be able to create a lot more in this game.

Meanwhile, India have received a major boost with the return of Sunil Chhetri to the 25-man squad after a six-month hiatus. Having his goalscoring prowess upfront will be crucial for the Blue Tigers to get back to winning ways right away.

India vs Jordan: Key Players

#1 Liston Colaco (India)

This has been an absolute breakthrough season for the 23-year-old winger as he finished the Indian Super League 2021-22 season as the top Indian scorer with eight goals and five assists in 22 matches. Meanwhile, the Goa-born also finished the AFC Cup 2022, the second-tier of Asian club competition, with four goals and two assists, including a hattrick.

Liston's blistering pace on the break and ability to find the channels in the final third will help India hit Jordan on the counter-attack.

#2 Ali Olwan (Jordan)

The 22-year-old forward has consistently featured for the Chivalrous and has a knack for vital bagging goals. He plays almost as a second striker and the Blue Tigers defense has to be wary of his late movements into the box.

The forward plays for Qatari club Al-Shamal and has scored two goals and three assists in 10 appearances this season.

India vs Jordan: Predicted Lineups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Liston Colaco; Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri.

Jordan: Yazid Abu Layla (GK); Mohannad Khairullah, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri, Yazan Al-Arab, Ihsan Haddad; Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Musa Al-Tamari, Baha’ Abdel-Rahman; Yazan Al-Naimat, Ali Olwan, Hamza Al-Dardour.

India vs Jordan: Livestream and Telecast

#BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #IndianFootball The Jordan vs India International friendly would be livestreamed for fans in India on the Indian Football Facebook page at 9:20 PM IST from the Jordan TV feed.

The Jordan vs India International friendly will be livestreamed in India on the Indian Football Facebook page at 9:20 PM IST. However, there will be no telecast of the game.

India vs Jordan: Head-to-head

The Blue Tigers have crossed paths with the Jordan national team only once previously in 2018. The match ended in a 2-1 win for the Middle Eastern nation as goalkeeper Amir Shafi scored a wondergoal from own box. Meanwhile, Nishu Kumar was the lone goalscorer for India on that occasion. Igor Stimac's men will be hungry to restore parity in the win-loss tally.

