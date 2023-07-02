India vs Kuwait: 3 things Igor Stimac and the team management will have to do to win the SAFF Championship 2023 final

India faced a tough challenge against Lebanon in the semi-final showdown of the 2023 SAFF Championship. They certainly had to showcase immense determination to secure their spot in the final against Kuwait.

Nothing could separate both sides after extra time as the game ended 0-0. However, the Blue Tigers, with the help of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, displayed their mettle when it mattered and secured a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout.

Igor Stimac’s men previously locked horns with Kuwait in the group stage game of the SAFF Championship. Although the game ended in a 1-1 draw, India displayed dominance and pinned their opponents back for large parts of the game.

Nonetheless, the Blue Tigers did have their fair share of moments and came close to scoring on numerous occasions, especially in the first half.

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball 🏽



The have made it to the SAFF Championship Final for the th time in a row



#IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2023 𝓑𝓪𝓬𝓴 𝔀𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮 𝔀𝓮 𝓫𝓮𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓰The #BlueTigers have made it to the SAFF Championship Final for theth time in a row 𝓑𝓪𝓬𝓴 𝔀𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮 𝔀𝓮 𝓫𝓮𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓰 💪🏽🇮🇳The #BlueTigers 🐯 have made it to the SAFF Championship Final for the 9️⃣th time in a row 💙#IndianFootball ⚽️ #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 https://t.co/l44DByDGmi

India also have a notable edge in terms of fan support at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, as evident throughout the tournament. However, the upcoming match is expected to be closely contested, given the importance of the occasion.

On that note, let’s look at the three key aspects that Igor Stimac and the management team must address in order to successfully defend their SAFF Championship title.

#1 Improve in the final third of the pitch

Throughout their impressive 10-match unbeaten run, India have exhibited a clinical touch in front of goal, with Sunil Chhetri's exceptional form playing a significant role.

Despite netting seven goals in four matches during the SAFF Championship, there have been instances where they have been inefficient in converting their scoring opportunities.

The semi-final clash against Lebanon perfectly exemplifies India’s struggles. When Sunil Chhetri experiences an off day, it significantly impacts the performance of other players in the attacking third of the field.

Although the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Ashique Kuruniyan have been impressive, their effectiveness in the penalty box has been somewhat lacking.

If India are to beat Kuwait, they must focus on improving their finishing and capitalize on the scoring opportunities they create.

#2 Exert control in midfield

India's recent triumphs can be largely attributed to the exceptional performance of their midfield, particularly the contributions of Jeakson Singh and Anirudh Thapa. The two central midfielders drop deeper and dictate the play, while also allowing both the full-backs to advance and attack the flanks.

Although the Blue Tigers have asserted their dominance in midfield against lower-ranked teams, they have faced a more evenly matched contest against teams such as Lebanon and Kuwait. It has resulted in India giving away the ball cheaply and allowing their opponents to hit them on the break.

Stimac and his team must address this aspect. In addition to excelling in duels, India needs to establish control in possession to further strengthen their chances.

#3 Maintain composure

Lastly, it is crucial for India to maintain composure, both on and off the field. During their previous match against Kuwait, head coach Igor Stimac's dismissal seemed to swing the momentum in Kuwait's favor.

Adding to the disruption, Rahim Ali's loss of temper in the closing moments resulted in a red card for his violent conduct.

Unfortunately, these incidents caused India to lose focus, allowing Kuwait to equalize in stoppage time.

Stimac's men have gained a reputation for their aggressive nature and tendency to engage in heated exchanges, which has cost them. In a high-stakes match, it is crucial to display composure if they wish to successfully defend the SAFF Championship.

Poll : 0 votes