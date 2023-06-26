India vs Kuwait Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for today's SAFF Championship match – June 27th, 2023

India are all set to host Kuwait in the Group A clash of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Tuesday, June 27.

India have eight clean sheets in a row going into the match against Kuwait, which proves the type of form they are in. However, with a semi-final berth already guaranteed, the coaching staff may change the starting lineup. It will be an excellent opportunity for bench warmers to make an impression and contribute to the national team.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has also won both of their games and have already sealed a spot in the knockouts. They defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the previous game and will be aiming to continue the momentum against the hosts.

India vs Kuwait Match Details

Match: India vs Kuwait, Group A

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 27, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India

India vs Kuwait Squads

India Squad

Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta-Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali-I, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Amrinder-Singh Singh (GK), Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalengmawia, Suresh-Singh Wangjam, Rahim Ali, Ishan Pandita, and Phurba Lachenpa (GK).

Kuwait Squad

Bader Al-Saanoun(GK), Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Salman Al-Awadhi, Fawaz Ayedh, Shabaib Al Khaldi, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Hamad Al Harbi, Redha Hani, Sulaiman Abdulghafoor(GK), Mohammad Daham, Abdullah Al Fahad, Abdulrahman Marzouq(GK), Athbi Saleh, Fahad Al-Hajeri, Ali-Abdel Al-Rasoul, Abdullah Ghanim, Faisal Zayed, Ahmad Al Dhefiri, Ahmad Zanki, and Bader Tareq-Ali.

India vs Kuwait predicted starting XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta-Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, and Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Kuwait: Bader Al-Saanoun, Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hussain Ali Muhaisen, Hasan Al Enezi, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Sultan Al-Enezi, Eid Al Rasheedi, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, and Salman Al-Awadhi.

India vs Kuwait Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bader Al-Saanoun, Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta-Singh, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Eid Al Rasheedi, and Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Mubarak Al Fnaini

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, Mahdi Dashti, Khaled Ebrahim, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mubarak Al Fnaini, Ali-Ahmad-Khalaf Faraj-Matar, Eid Al Rasheedi, and Sunil Chhetri.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri | Vice-Captain: Eid Al Rasheedi

