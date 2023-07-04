The 2023 SAFF Championship lived up to its billing as India beat Kuwait in the penalties to clinch their ninth title at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4. Indian custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu once again stood tall in front of the goal and saved two penalty shots to take the home side to glory.

The game began with Kuwait catching the hosts off-guard early, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute. A long ball from the defense found Abdullah Ammar on the right flank, catching Indian defenders out of place. Ammar whipped in a cross to the center of the box only to find Shabaib Al Khaldi, whose right-footed shot was enough to beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

However, India didn't get bogged down by the early goal and mounted more pressure on the Kuwait defenders. Their resilience in attack paid off in the 38th minute, courtesy of Lallianzuala Chhangte.

A brilliant through ball from Sunil Chhetri found a running Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box, who squared it to Chhangte at the far post. India's No. 17 didn't make any mistake to tap it in as the two teams went into the break at 1-1.

The second half began with good intensity as both teams pushed for the winning goal, however, lacked the required efficiency in the final third. Both sides brought in fresh legs but to no avail as the game went into extra time.

It was a similar script in the extra time as both India and Kuwait came in front of the goal quite a few times but failed to find the back of the net. The game went into the penalty shootout with the two sides locked at 1-1.

Gurpreet once again stood tall by saving two penalty shoots to win it for India in the sudden deaths. It is India's second trophy in the last few weeks after winning the Intercontinental Cup last month.

India players' ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu [9/10]

Custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was once again India's hero in the final. He was equally good in the semi-finals against Lebanon, saving a penalty shootout. The lanky goalkeeper backed it up with another stellar performance, making two saves in the shootouts.

Nikhil Poojary [7.5/10]

Nikhil Poojary's tremendous work rate has earned praise from fans and experts alike and it was nothing different in the final. The right-back worked tirelessly, going up and down to help in attack and defense, whenever needed.

Poojary made 17 ground duels and five aerial duels along with three clearances and two interceptions. He also made two key passes in the attack, one of which led to the goal.

Sandesh Jhingan [8/10]

Sandesh Jhingan missed the semi-final clash against Lebanon due to suspension. He returned to the heart of India's defense in the final and was spot on.

The senior defender had 100% success in tackles and also made 12 clearances along with one interception. He led India's backline from the front and was consistent throughout the SAFF Championship.

Anwar Ali [4/10]

Anwar Ali has been at the heart of India's defense in the SAFF Championship. However, the youngster had a sedate outing in the final and was replaced in the 35th minute after he copped a blow in the hamstring.

During his stay in the park, Anwar could only manage 28 touches and made three duels, winning one of them.

Akash Mishra [7/10]

Akash Mishra was largely responsible for the goal India conceded in the 14th minute as he was caught out of position in the counter-attack. Apart from that, he hardly put a foot wrong, combining well in defense and attack.

Mishra made 10 duels, including two successful aerial duels. He equally contributed to the attack, making those darting runs through the left flank. Mishra made 25 forward passes, including seven passes in the final third.

Jeakson Singh [6/10]

Jeakson Singh may not look like the swiftest player on the pitch but is one of the most effective players in the middle of the park. He fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kuwaiti players and disturbed the opponent's plan. Jeakson made nine ground duels and one aerial duel and acted as a shield in front of the defenders.

Anirudh Thapa [5.5/10]

Anirudh Thapa was deployed in more of a defensive role given Kuwait's attacking prowess. While he made one successful tackle and clearance, Thapa gave away possession easily a few times in his own defensive half. He was eventually substituted by Rohit Kumar in the 72nd minute.

Sahal Abdul Samad [7.5/10]

Sahal Abdul Samad was one of India's best players on the pitch today. He ran all throughout the park and his swift turns and darting runs kept the Kuwait defense under pressure. Samad also provided the assist to Chhangte, which helped India equalize within the first half.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [8.5/10]

Lallianzuala Chhangte was arguably India's best player in the park today. He showed flair on the flank and made darting runs into the box more often than not.

Chhangte was at the right place at the right time to tap in the square pass from Sahal home. He also made four shots on goal and came down to help the defenders as well, making two tackles and interceptions each.

Ashique Kuruniyan [6/10]

Ashique Kuruniyan started the brilliant run of play in the opposition half that eventually led to the equalizer for India. However, apart from that, there was not much significant contribution from the left-footed player. He was eventually substituted in the 72nd minute.

Sunil Chhetri [6/10]

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri had a rather sedate outing given his high standards. He had no shots on goal and was marked well by the Kuwaiti defenders. However, it was Chhetri's through ball to Sahal that led to India's goal.

Overall, Chhetri had a fantastic tournament, finishing as the highest scorer with six goals.

Substitutes

Mehtab Singh [6.5/10]

Mehtab Singh had to come on early after Anwar Ali suffered an injury. He looked a bit scratchy at the start but settled down nicely and formed an unbeatable partnership with Sandesh Jhingan.

He was rock solid at the heart of India's defense, making seven ground duels and four aerial duels. Mehtab also made three clearances and one tackle to cap off a good outing on Tuesday night.

Naorem Mahesh Singh [5.5/10]

Naorem Mahesh Singh added a lot of flair to the attack since coming on off the bench. The youngster kept the Kuwaiti defenders on their toes and made some key passes into the box but none of his teammates managed to convert them.

Rohit Kumar [4/10]

Rohit Kumar was introduced into the park in place of Anirudh Thapa in the 72nd minute. However, he looked scratchy and got booked within a couple of minutes of coming into the pitch.

He also conceded a few fouls just outside the box, leaving India in dangerous situations. Rohit should consider himself lucky that Kuwait failed to capitalize on the opportunities.

Udanta Singh [5.5/10]

Udanta Singh brought a lot of aggressive intent in the final third. He combined well with Naorem Mahesh Singh and Sunil Chhetri to open up Kuwait's defense a couple of times but it didn't yield any dividends.

Subhasish Bose [3/10]

Subhasish Bose had very little role to play as he was brought on in the 113th minute after India's designated left-back Akash Mishra suffered an injury. However, he converted his penalty shootout to help the team remain in the tie.

