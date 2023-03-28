India vs Kyrgyz Republic: 3 player battles that could decide the Hero Tri-Nation Tournament tie

India are set to host the Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in the penultimate game of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament on Tuesday, March 28.

The Blue Tigers will enter this match on the back of an impressive victory against Myanmar despite only winning the game by a one-goal margin. They largely dominated the contest and a little less profligacy in the final third could have seen them score a couple more goals.

The upcoming months will be crucial for Igor Stimac as his side will look to gain momentum with the AFC Asian Cup around the corner. They will consequently want to put in another strong display against the Kyrgyz republic.

There were several standout performances for the hosts against Myanmar. Anirudh Thapa, who scored the winning goal, ran the show from midfield, while debutants Mehtab Singh and Noarem Mahesh Singh also impressed Stimac.

Meanwhile, India’s opponents, the Kyrgyz Republic, came up against Myanmar on Saturday, March 25, with the game ending in a stalemate. It would have certainly disappointed head coach Aleksandr Krestinin as his side were caught on the break on multiple occasions.

Nonetheless, the White Falcons have been on the rise in the past few years. They are ranked 94th in the FIFA rankings, 12 places above India, and certainly possess the quality to cause damage to their opponents.

The game on Tuesday is set to be an enthralling one, and individual battles could ultimately prove to be the difference. On that note, let’s take a look at the three battles that could decide the tie and possibly the winning team of the tournament as well.

#1 Sunil Chhetri vs Tamirlan Kozubayev

Sunil Chhetri struggled in front of goal against Myanmar, missing a few golden opportunities to give India a comfortable advantage. However, the veteran forward provided a presence up top and constantly brought his teammates into play.

Additionally, his movement in the penalty box was of the highest order. Despite getting no goals to his name, the Bengaluru FC man was a constant threat to Myanmar’s backline.

Chhetri will be up against Kyrgyz Republic’s experienced Tamirlan Kozubayev on Tuesday. The centre-back plays for Hong Kong club Eastern and made his debut for his country back in 2015.

Despite conceding a penalty against Myanmar, he has been an immense presence at the back for Krestinin and will hope to restrict Chhetri.

#2 Jeakson Singh vs Alimardon Shukurov

Jeakson Singh showcased his calmness on the ball and defensive ability in the first game. He was first to second balls and sniffed out any danger through the middle. With consistent performances, Jeakson has undoubtedly cemented his place in the Indian starting XI.

However, a tough test awaits him on Tuesday. Alimardon Shukurov, at 23, captains the Kyrgyz Republic national team and is their talisman. The attacking midfielder orchestrates the game for the White Falcons and his ability to weave past challenges has been a key feature of his game.

Jeakson will have to tightly mark Shukurov, who has the tendency to drift wider and deliver dangerous crosses as well.

#3 Brandon Fernandes vs Atabaev Erbol

After not making an appearance for India against Myanmar, attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes could get the nod this time around. The FC Goa star performed well towards the back end of the ISL 2022-23 campaign and Stimac could look to utilize him in the middle of the park.

Brandon was at his best when he was given the license to roam, where his creativity stood out. India's forwards will certainly thrive off his flair, but Fernandes is expected to face a fierce battle in midfield if and when he takes to the pitch against the White Falcons.

Kyrgyz Republic’s Atabaev Erbol is certainly one of the most promising players the country has produced. He was once at Barclelona’s famous La Masia academy and currently plays for Russian club Dynamo Makhachkala.

A deep-lying playmaker by trade, Atabaev is known for his ability on the ball. He will look to dominate the midfield and Brandon, apart from his attacking responsibilities, could also be forced to track back to restrict Atabaev’s threat.

Poll : 0 votes