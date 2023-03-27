After securing a 1-0 victory against Myanmar, India are set to return to action against the Kyrgyz Republic in the penultimate game of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament on Tuesday, March 28.

Despite the slender margin of victory, the Blue Tigers put on a dominant display in the first game. They were, however, poor in front of goal with skipper Sunil Chhetri surprisingly fluffing golden opportunities on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Igor Stimac’s men were confident at the back, with the likes of Amrinder Singh and Mehtab Singh taking the plaudits to keep the Myanmar attackers at bay.

Nonetheless, the Kyrgyz Republic possess a different challenge to Myanmar, as they are ranked 94th in the FIFA rankings, 12 places above the Blue Tigers.

Stimac will hope for another resurgent performance and one that improves the confidence in the team. Moreover, India will be crowned the champions of the Tri-Nation tournament if they avoid defeat.

The Kyrgyz Republic drew their opening encounter against Myanmar on Saturday, March 25. Myanmar, who constantly looked threatening on the break, scored the opening goal in the second half, but the White Falcons crawled their way back into the game with a stoppage-time equalizer.

Head coach Aleksandr Krestinin has been at the helm for almost a decade. The team’s familiarity with his ideas has been a key feature of their recent success, with their squad also boasting several talented players.

However, the electric atmosphere at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal will certainly test their mettle.

India vs Kyrgyz Republic: Team News

Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad has been added to the squad for the final game of the international break. While there are no injury concerns for Stimac, he will look to rotate the team, with the likes of Brandon Fernandes, Sandesh Jhingan, and Anwar Ali set to start.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz Republic announced a potent squad for the Tri-Nation tournament in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held next year. Similar to the Indian camp, there are no fresh injury concerns in the team and Krestinin is expected to name a strong starting lineup.

India vs Kyrgyz Republic: Predicted lineup

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Manvir Singh.

Kyrgyz Republic: Tokotaev Erzhan; Kozubaev Tamirlan, Mamyraliev Suiuntbek, Akmatov Aizar, Uulu Kairat; Dzhalilov Raul, Alykulov Gulzhigit, Merk Kai; Shukurov Alimardon, Atabaev Erbol, and Uldashev Sherali.

India vs Kyrgyz Republic: Prediction

The two sides are evenly matched on paper and it will be down to their ability in both penalty boxes. However, India, with the home crowd right behind them, will go into the game as favorites and could clinch the Hero Tri-Nation tournament in style.

Prediction: India 2-1 Kyrgyz Republic.

