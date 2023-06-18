India vs Lebanon: Prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for the 2023 Intercontinental Cup Final

The conclusion of Intercontinental Cup 2023 will unfold on Sunday, June 18, at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, where the Indian men's national team will lock horns against Lebanon.

For the Blue Tigers, the aim is simple, regain the title they last won in the inaugural edition of the tournament, beating Kenya 2-0 in Mumbai. In 2019, India finished last in the group stages and couldn't register a title defence.

However, going into the finale, Igor Stimac's men have produced some fine results and are the absolute favourites. They kicked off their campaign with a clinical 2-0 victory against Mongolia where Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte got on the scoresheet. In the second round, Sunil Chhetri's late volley was the only difference between the hosts and a resolute Vanuatu outfit.

In their last group-stage match, both India and Lebanon played out a prelude to Sunday's game, with a berth in the final already under their belt before the kick-off. Despite creating ample of scoring chances, the Blues could only settle for a 0-0 stalemate against the Cedars.

Meanwhile, the Aleksandar Ilic-coached outfit registered a 3-1 victory on the opening day against Vanuatu while settling for a 0-0 draw with Mongolia soon after.

History, form, and home conditions already give India a slight edge before the kick-off, however, Lebanon will be channelled by the hunger of attaining their first Intercontinental Cup title. The Cedars last secured an international trophy in 1964 Tripoli Fair Tournament, and Ilic will hope to end the wait for silverware in India.

India's team news and predicted lineup for the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final

In their last group-stage tie, Igor Stimac hinted at rotating his side and kept his word. India started without a natural forward and Ashique Kuruniyan was made to fill the role on a makeshift basis. However, the final is a different ball game altogether and Stimac is likely to field his strongest starting lineup against the Cedars.

India predicted lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

India vs Lebanon: Prediction for the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final

Given their recent performance and home advantage, India are the slight favourites to win the game. However, as proven in their previous encounter, Lebanon are a tough opponent who are equally capable of testing the Blue Tigers' defence and upsetting their game plan.

Both teams have played fast-paced, front-footed football hence expect an exciting tactical showdown between two top-notch teams in the grand finale.

Prediction: India 3-1 Lebanon.

