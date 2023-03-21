After an intense ISL 2022-23 season, the international break beckons as India are set to host a Tri-Nation tournament featuring Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic. The Blue Tigers will face Myanmar on March 22, while the Kyrgyz Republic challenge awaits on March 28.

The tournament is the start of an important period for the national team as they are set to participate in the AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held next year.

After a 2-0 defeat to Jordan back in May last year, India bounced back with three consecutive victories against Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. This would have undoubtedly boosted their confidence.

However, their results were mixed in the recent international friendlies in September 2022. The Blue Tigers secured a draw against Singapore, but fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Vietnam.

This time around, coach Igor Stimac has picked a mix of experienced stars and youngsters in the squad. The competition for places is certainly at an all-time high which bodes well for the country.

Meanwhile, Myanmar are ranked 53 places below their opponents in the FIFA rankings. They played five games during the recent international break in December but failed to win any of those games against higher-ranked teams.

Similar to their upcoming opponents, Myanmar also lost 3-0 to Vietnam, while also suffering defeats against Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Under the tutelage of Michael Feichtenbeiner, they will hope to improve their performances during the Tri-Nation Tournament.

Imphal is all set to host the competition as they welcome the Blue Tigers for the first time. With the atmosphere anticipated to be electric, Stimac's men will hope to put on a show during the ongoing international break.

India vs Myanmar: Team News

Igor Stimac has picked a 23-man squad along with 11 reserve players for the tri-nation tournament. The camp trained in Kolkata before traveling to Imphal on Tuesday (March 21).

Bengaluru FC’s Sivasakthi Narayanan suffered an injury during the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan and was unfortunately forced to pull out of the squad. Mohun Bagan’s Glan Martins has also been sidelined, with Stimac naming Naorem Mahesh Singh and Pritam Kotal as replacements for the duo.

Myanmar, meanwhile, have picked a 24-man squad for the tournament. Head coach Feichtenbeiner has preferred to pick several players participating in the Thai and Malaysian leagues.

Myanmar Football @myanmarff Myanmar National Team squad for the FIFA International Friendly Matches against India and Kyrgyz Republic in March, India. Myanmar National Team squad for the FIFA International Friendly Matches against India and Kyrgyz Republic in March, India. https://t.co/CssWawoSMO

India vs Myanmar: Predicted lineup

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra; Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ritwik Das; Manvir Singh.

Myanmar: Kyaw Zin Phyo; Hein Phyo Win, Ye Min Thu, Thina Htet Aung, Nanda Kyaw; Lwin Moe Aung, Wai Lin Aung, Kyaw Min Oo; Aung Kaung Mann, Hein Htet Aung, Aung Thu.

India vs Myanmar: Prediction

The hosts will arrive into this game as overwhelming favorites. Underdogs Myanmar, meanwhile, could look to defend in a low-block and hit the Blue Tigers on the break.

Nonetheless, the sheer firepower and squad depth Igor Stimac’s men possess should see them win this tie comfortably.

Prediction: India 3-0 Myanmar.

Poll : 0 votes