India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch the SAFF Championship 2023 clash?

Following a successful Intercontinental Cup, India's focus now shifts to the upcoming SAFF Championship. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, June 21 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

The first fixture for the Blue Tigers promises to be a blockbuster encounter as they reignite their historic rivalry with Pakistan. Placed in Group A, India's subsequent clashes include matches against Nepal on June 24 and Kuwait on June 27.

Igor Stimac's side are currently in exceptional form, winning their past six matches with an impressive aggregate score of 8-0. The Intercontinental Cup victories over Lebanon, Mongolia, and Vanuatu are certainly a sign of progress under Stimac.

Furthermore, India's style of play has garnered widespread praise. Head coach Stimac has implemented a possession-based approach combined with dynamic attacking patterns.

Overall, India arrive at this tournament with plenty of confidence. They will hope to continue their momentum in what could prove to be a decisive year in Indian football history.

Meanwhile, their opponents Pakistan, who are ranked 195th in the FIFA rankings, will enter this match on the back of four consecutive defeats. While they have struggled in recent games, the Men in Green will be boosted by the availability of several players plying their trade in European leagues.

The likes of Otis Khan, Rahis Nabi, and Easah Suliman have experience playing English football and will pose a huge threat to India. It will be interesting to how head coach Shahzad Anwar will approach the game against an in-form Indian side.

India has established their dominance in this matchup, emerging victorious in 11 games while Pakistan only have three wins. The most recent showdown between these two teams unfolded during the 2018 edition of this competition, with the Blue Tigers convincingly winning 3-1.

India vs Pakistan: Details of the SAFF Championship tie

Match: India vs Pakistan, Group A, SAFF Championship 2023.

Timing: Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 pm IST.

Location: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

India's sqaud for the SAFF Championship

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, and Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, and Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Rahim Ali.

India vs Pakistan: Where will the SAFF Championship clash be telecast and streamed?

The live telecast of the SAFF Championship is yet to be confirmed. However, the clash between India and Pakistan will be streamed on the FanCode app.

