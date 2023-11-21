India vs Qatar Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for World Cup Qualifiers – November 21, 2023

India will resume their quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they host Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in their next second-round fixture of the World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday (November 21). The kickoff time of the highly anticipated game is 7:00 pm IST.

India are coming to this game off an away 1-0 victory over Kuwait in their previous fixture. The Blue Tigers outworked Kuwait defensively, while Manvir Singh's goal in the 75th minute proved to be the difference in the end.

On the other hand, Qatar routed Afghanistan 8-1 in their previous fixture. Almoez Ali was the star of the show with four goals in the first half. Meanwhile, four other players found their name on the scoresheet.

The hosts will look to put up another brave performance against a stronger opposition, while Qatar must be looking to notch up another dominating victory.

India vs Qatar Match Details

Match Details: India vs Qatar, World Cup Qualifiers - Second Round, Group A

Date & Time: November 21, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium

India vs Qatar Squads

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Lalchungnunga, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Liston Colaco, Rohit Kumar, Manvir Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri

Qatar

Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan, Salah Zakaria, Fahad Younis Baker, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Yousef Ayman Farahat, Boualem Khoukhi, Hazem Ahmed Mohamed Shehata, Lucas Mendes, Homam Al Amin Ahmed, Hassan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Tameem Al Abdullah, Ahmed Fatehi, Mostafa Meshaal Tarek, Muhammad Waad, Jassem Gaber, Abdullah Marafee, Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Youssef Abdurisag, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Almoez Ali

India vs Qatar Probable XI

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Sunil Chhetri.

Qatar

Meshaal Barsham (GK), Pedro Miguel, Yousef Ayman Farahat, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Al Amin Ahmed, Hassan Al-Haydos, Ahmed Fatehi, Mostafa Meshaal Tarek, Akram Afif, Ahmed Alaaeldin, and Almoez Ali.

IND vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (World Cup Qualifiers)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Homam Al Amin Ahmed, Sandesh Jhingan, Pedro Miguel, Hassan Al-Haydos, Mostafa Meshaal Tarek, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Sunil Chhetri

Captain: Almoez Ali, Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Homam Al Amin Ahmed, Akash Mishra, Boualem Khoukhi, Hassan Al-Haydos, Tameem Al Abdullah, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Manvir Singh

Captain: Hassan Al-Haydos, Vice-Captain: Almoez Ali