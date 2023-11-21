India vs Qatar preview, prediction, team news, and more for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier clash

Following a memorable victory over Kuwait, India are gearing up for their next challenge as they are set to face Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

In their pursuit of advancing to the third round, the Blue Tigers secured a crucial 1-0 win over Kuwait on their travels. The first half was a cautious affair, concluding without any goals. But India elevated their intensity in the second, with Manvir Singh scoring the decisive goal to secure a famous victory.

Igor Stimac’s men are currently second in the standings, and with the top two teams qualifying for the third round, India will hope to get a positive outcome in front of their home fans.

Ahead of the game, Stimac is optimistic about his team but urged them to focus on what they can control. While the victory over Kuwait would have instilled confidence, Stimac acknowledges that the upcoming match against Qatar presents a different challenge for his players.

"It’s a game, where there is nothing to lose for us but a lot to win for," Stimac said. "So let’s go for it all out. We cannot control the external factors. We can only control our performances at the individual level and as a team. The only thing for us to do is to give our best for 90 minutes when the first whistle sounds."

"I said to our players immediately after the Kuwait game in the dressing room that the best thing is to forget this game immediately. Save your energy from celebrating, being over-confident, and getting into euphoria. No, forget it. Let’s get preparing for the Qatar game. That’s the only way forward," he added.

On the other side of the ring, Qatar are certainly the favorites to win tonight's encounter and top the standings in Group A. The Maroons are ranked 51st in the world and come into this game fresh off an 8-1 victory over Afghanistan in the opening match.

Carlos Queiroz’s side haven’t been at the best of their form in recent times, recording two draws and two defeats before their game against Afghanistan. However, Qatar are a formidable team and have remained unbeaten against India (three games, two wins, one draw).

India vs Qatar: Team News

A significant development from the Indian camp revolves around the absence of Manvir Singh. The forward reportedly did not train leading up to the pivotal clash against Qatar. Although his participation is not officially ruled out, there are doubts about him starting.

Lallianzuala Chhangte or Udanta Singh are potential candidates to fill his position on the right flank. Qatar, on the other hand, are expected to name a strong lineup and will anticipate a tough fight from India.

India vs Qatar: Predicted Lineup

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra; Apuia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Sunil Chhetri.

Qatar XI: Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Yousef Aymen, Boualem Khouki, Homam Elamin; Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Al Abdullah; Al Haidos, Akram Afif, and Almoez Ali.

India vs Qatar: Prediction

While Qatar hold a significant advantage in terms of quality and performance, India will bank on their home support for a favorable result. The Blue Tigers have showcased outstanding performances on home turf, boasting an unbeaten record in their last 11 games.

Qatar are expected to dominate possession and control the game, so Stimac will rely on his side's defensive resilience and clinical finishing, as displayed in their recent match.

Prediction: India 1-2 Qatar.