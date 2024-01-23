India vs Syria: When and where to watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash? 

India have had a difficult start to their AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign, but they will have a chance to redeem themselves against Syria on Tuesday, January 23.

The Blue Tigers began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Australia, followed by a 3-0 loss to Uzbekistan. India certainly showed glimpses of promise in the second game, despite a noticeable disparity in quality and efficiency against the White Wolves.

Despite two comprehensive defeats, India maintain a slim chance of advancing to the knockout rounds, given the possibility for the top four third-placed teams to qualify. The outcome also hinges on how other groups unfold, but Igor Stimac’s men will be prioritizing their first victory.

Given that Stimac has a fully fit squad available, the starting lineup could witness a few changes. Lallianzuala Chhangte is certain to be named in the lineup, while Sahal Abdul Samad has also been cleared to face Syria.

"What is interesting about Syria is that they have a short bench, making only two or three changes and are obviously limited from the bench. We will try to exhaust them and take them to the last 30 minutes and see how fresh they are," Stimac explained in his pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Syria are currently third in the standings with just one point to their name. They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Uzbekistan before suffering a narrow defeat to Australia.

As a result, they must win to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Head coach Hector Cuper expressed confidence in his team’s abilities ahead of the do-or-die clash against India.

"Qualifying for the last 16 will be historic for the Syria national team and we hope to bring joy to the Syrian people through qualifying, All the players and coaching team know the importance of this match and the pressure on the players," Cuper said.

India vs Syria: Details of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 clash

Match: India vs Syria, Group B, AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Timing: Tuesday, January 23, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

India vs Syria: Telecast Details

The match between India and Syria will be telecast on the Sports18 channel and DD Sports on Tuesday from 5:00 PM IST.

India vs Syria: Streaming Details

India’s final group-stage game in the AFC Asian Cup against Syria will also be available for live stream on JioCinema App.