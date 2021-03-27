Indian Football: 3 veterans who are no longer in the fray

Football as a sport in India has always been popular. But with the focus now being on the domestic Indian football scene, it is no surprise that plenty of people are pursuing a career in it.

With the advent of the Indian Super League and the continuing popularity of the I-League, the standards and quality of Indian football have steadily risen over the years.

Season after season, a lot of bright talents have made a mark on Indian football's biggest stage. This year's Indian Super League saw the rise of Liston Colaco, Suresh Wangjam, Mapuia, Akash Mishra, and Vignesh Dakshinamoorthy.

Quite a lot of veteran Indian footballers have been let go by their teams as a result and they are no longer in contention to be signed by others. In this article, we take a look at a few of those footballers who have faded away from the scene.

Indian football's forgotten veterans

#3 Arnab Mondal

Arnab Mondal has been a household name, especially among Kolkata fans, as a solid defender. Having captained India against Oman in 2015 under the tutelage of Stephen Constantine, he was considered the next biggest thing in Indian football.

Sadly, he finds himself without a club after last making 6 appearances for ATK in the 2018-19 ISL season.

With promising defenders like Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Amey Ranawade taking the league by storm, Arnab Mondal's comeback might not be possible in the near future.

#2 Francisco Fernandes

Francisco Fernandes

Francisco Fernandes played an instrumental role during Chennaiyin FC's title victory in the 2017-18 season. He was a regular starter under John Gregory and always posed a threat to opponents with his accurate crosses and dynamic skills.

After a dismal season with Chennaiyin FC in the 2018-19 ISL season, the former Indian international was let go and has remained a free agent since.

Though there were rumors of Francisco Fernandez joining Chennai City FC, the move never really materialized. With a plethora of young wingers in the league, Francisco Fernandes has completely gone off the radar.

Anas Edathodika

Anas Edathodika, one of India's finest defenders, has had an injury ridden career which has drastically reduced his playing time over the years. Since last playing for ATK in the 2019-20 season, Anas hasn't been contracted to any club.

With neither age nor form on his side, chances of making a comeback in the Indian Super League look slim for Anas.