"Indian football is growing every day and the competition in ISL is very serious" - Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera has expressed his excitement over the development of the Indian players in the ISL and the league as a whole becoming more competitive with each passing year.

Speaking to the ISL's official website ahead of his side's crucial away encounter against Bengaluru FC on Saturday, Lobera asserted that it's so good as a coach when people believe your philosophy. He also revealed the reason behind his return to the Indian football ahead of this season.

"I feel Indian football is growing every day, I think the competition in the league is very serious with very good organisation. And also for me, as a coach, it is amazing to work with Indian players because they want to learn."

"I have experience in different countries, in Spain, in Asia, in China, and in Africa," Lobera continued. "They believe a lot in my ideas, my style of play. And I think it is helpful as a coach when you have people who believe in your job and try to implement your idea, your philosophy and your style of play."

Several talented Indian players who played under Sergio Lobera during his tenure at the Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and now at Odisha FC have gone on to represent the Indian team.

An elated Lobera also spoke about the target he had set for himself while coming to India and how has been achieving it while being at the helm of different ISL clubs so far in his career.

"One of my targets when I came to India was not only to win trophies but to help increase the level of Indian players and provide the national team with more players. In all of the clubs I worked before, in Mumbai City FC, in FC Goa, and now in Odisha FC, we have seen a lot of players going to the national team. To work with young players has been important for me, to help them to grow."

"We are living a dream" - Sergio Lobera

The Kalinga Warriors have had a fantastic season so far and can make it even more memorable by clinching the coveted silverware given that they are very well in contention for the 2023-24 ISL crown. Apart from having a good ISL season so far, Odisha FC reached the final of the 2024 Indian Super Cup, which they agonizingly lost to East Bengal FC at home in Bhubaneswar.

At the continental level, they topped Group D in the 2023-24 AFC Cup but then crashed out of the tournament after suffering a 4-0 (agg) defeat in the two-legged Inter-zone playoff semifinal against the Central Coast Mariners.

About Odisha FC's title hopes and what it means to him to have had an unforgettable season, a proud bossman who highlighted his team's achievement also opened up by saying:

"I am very proud of my players. We are living a dream to be honest. Finishing top of the table in a group playing against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bashundhara Kings, and Maziya S&RC, reach the Kalinga Super Cup final after getting a tough group and to beat teams like FC Goa and Mumbai City FC (in the semi-final), it is an amazing achievement."

The Spaniard sounded optimistic about clinching the silverware towards the end of this season given the trust he has in his players. Lobera was also confident that his team was ready for the challenges in the remaining fixtures by putting up their best performance.

Lobera further went on to add:

"Whatever happens from now till the end of the season, I will be proud of my players. I think it’s a successful season. Odisha FC is growing very fast. It's important for us to enjoy this moment and to enjoy the dream we are living. Hopefully, at the end of the season, we can enjoy winning something with our fans. I trust my players 200 percent. I am sure in the remaining games, we are going to show everyone we are ready for the challenges ahead."

Sergio Lobera's men are currently placed third in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table. With the league resuming on Saturday with the fixture between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the visitors will be hoping to reduce the gap at the top of the points table by accumulating maximum points from the remaining four league matches.