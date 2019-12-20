Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri named in 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 list

Sunil Chhetri is back on the Forbes list after missing out in 2018

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian National Men's Football Team, has been named in the 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 List. The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee has occupied the 85th spot on the list with an estimated earning of ₹6.1 crores in 2019.

Chhetri is among the seven non-cricketing sportspeople who found their name on the list, the others being Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, Rohan Bopanna, and Anirban Lahiri.

Forbes prepares the list annually based on the estimates of the earnings of celebrities and their media visibility across print and Instagram from October to September.

The magazine gets independent estimates of the celebrities from various sources like talent management agencies, film and TV production companies, music celebrity managers, sports consultants, and marketing agencies or brand marketers.

For calculating the fame quotient, they track the media visibility of the celebrities across print and tabulate their social media reach through Instagram. The rank is calculated after taking into account both fame quotient and estimated earnings.

The 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 list is topped by Virat Kohli. Akshay Kumar is second while Salman Khan occupies the third position. The latter led the rankings both the times in 2017 and 2018.

This is not the first time Chhetri finds his name in the coveted list. In 2017, he was placed at the 100th spot with an estimated revenue of around ₹2.3 crores.

Having started his career as a striker for Mohun Bagan, Chhetri has been named as the AIFF Player of the Year six times between 2007 and 2019. He also holds the second place among active international goalscorers, having scored 72 goals in 115 matches, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (and above Lionel Messi).

He has also had stints in the USA and Portugal and was a member of the squad that won the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup as well as the 2011 SAFF Championships.