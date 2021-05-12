Indian football team defender Ashutosh Mehta recalls a unique slogan Mohun Bagan fans made for him (Exclusive)

Indian football team defender Ashutosh Mehta won his second I-League title in 2020 when he helped Mohun Bagan clinch the championship.

Although the league was cut short due to the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown, Mohun Bagan had an unassailable lead at the top which made it mathematically impossible for other clubs to topple them.

It was Mehta's first season with Mohun Bagan in the I-League and the veteran was deployed in the right-back position throughout the season. Under the aegis of Kibu Vicuna, he bagged two assists in 18 matches for the Mariners.

Mehta came up with some crucial blocks and interceptions during that stint and developed a special fondness from the fans. As he occupied the wings and was close to the audience, the Mohun Bagan admirers came up with a unique slogan to motivate him.

"Kaun bachaye apni naiya? Ashu Bhaiya Ashu Bhaiya. (Who will save our boat? Ashu brother Ashu brother) "

Ashutosh Mehta initially had trouble understanding what they were chanting. But, he became extremely happy once he comprehended it.

"Bahut accha laga (I felt extremely good). Firstly, I couldn't understand what they were telling. They were speaking on chorus and the match was also going on. Then, I read a comment on my post and understood everything. I learnt that the symbol of the club is that of a boat and felt loved that people there believed a lot on me and made a slogan about it," Ashutosh Mehta told Sportskeeda.

Mumbai football is struggling a lot: I-League winner Ashutosh Mehta

Ashutosh Mehta recently made his debut for the Indian football team

Having won the I-League twice with Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC, it was the now-defunct Mumbai FC that provided Ashutosh Mehta with a platform to showcase his talent.

Mehta played for his hometown club for five years from 2010 to 2015 and scored six goals. However, the club shut down its operations in 2016. With DSK Shivajians, Bharat FC, Mahindra United FC, and Pune FC disbanded, the state of Maharashtra is bereft of any I-League team.

Apart from the ISL club Mumbai City FC, youngsters in the state have no other side to play for at the national level. Ashutosh Mehta hopes that this scenario changes in the future.

"Mumbai football is struggling a lot. There are a lot of youngsters I know who are talented but they are not getting any opportunity to showcase it. There is only one club Mumbai City FC. But more clubs should come up. The more the number of clubs, the more the number of players from Mumbai at the national level," Ashutosh signed off.

According to various media reports, Ashutosh Mehta will ply his trade for ATK Mohun Bagan in the upcoming ISL season. The last time the Mumbai-born player represented the Green and Maroons, he bagged the I-League title.

ATK Mohun Bagan lost the 2021 ISL final to Mumbai City FC by a one-goal margin. It remains to be seen if Ashutosh Mehta can change their fortunes in the upcoming season.

