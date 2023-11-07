Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC match | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC shared the spoils after playing out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League 2023-24 contest on Tuesday night (7 November).

It was a bottom-of-the-table contest as the two sides were searching for their first win of the season which ended in heartbreak for Punjab FC. The new entrants conceded a late goal in the last seconds of the game to drop two points.

Hyderabad FC were 11th in the points table with two points in five matches before the game. They had two draws and three losses in their account. Punjab FC were sitting in the last place with two points in six matches. They had only managed two draws and four losses.

However, nothing changed in the Indian Super League points table after this game as both teams are still sitting in the bottom two places. While Hyderabad FC now have three points from six matches, Punjab FC now have three points from seven matches.

FC Goa remain on top with 13 points from five matches, followed by Kerala Blasters with the same points from six games. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won all their four games to be on 12 points from four games.

Punjab FC left searching for their first win in the Indian Super League

The game was not expected to be a goal fest as both teams have struggled to score goals this season and began in predicably circumspect fashion.

Both sides created some chances in the first half but the forwards failed to grab the opportunities. In the end, the half ended goalless.

The script remained the same during the second half as well before Punjab FC scored a brilliant team goal in the 82nd minute. Their forwards carried the ball well and Juan Mera took the opportunity to break the deadlock and give Punjab FC a 1-0 lead.

They held onto their lead and looked good to close out their first win of the season, but Jonathan Moya scored from a header in the final play of the game to break Punjab FC's hearts.

In the end, the game ended 1-1 as both sides shared one point each.

Punjab FC will next face Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24, while Hyderabad FC will go up against Kerala Blasters FC in their next Indian Super League fixture.