Indian Super League team of the year - Lallianzuala Chhangte and Adrian Luna feature; Jorge Pereyra Diaz misses out 

The year 2023 will be etched in the annals of the Indian Super League (ISL) as a momentous one. From Mumbai City FC’s unprecedented campaign and Mohun Bagan SG’s resilient ISL triumph to Odisha FC making waves in the Asian football scene, there have been numerous moments that warrant appreciation.

Amidst these highlights, the year has also witnessed unforgettable performances, particularly from Indian players, which has laid a solid foundation for the national team’s success.

As we approach the end of the year, it’s time to delve into Sportskeeda’s best Indian Super League (ISL) XI for the year 2023.

Goalkeeper

Vishal Kaith

Throughout 2023, Vishal Kaith has maintained outstanding form. While Mohun Bagan SG’s defense won several plaudits in their journey to the ISL triumph, Kaith played a pivotal role with crucial saves.

Notably, he had the highest save percentage among all goalkeepers last season (79.2%) and won the Golden Glove for the 2022-23 season for recording the highest number of clean sheets.

Although he hasn’t been at his exceptional best in the past month, Kaith’s consistency has secured him a position in Igor Stimac’s squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

Honorable mentions: Phurba Lachenpa and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders

Pritam Kotal

Pritam Kotal emerged as a leader for both Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC. Winning the title as a captain with Mohun Bagan will certainly be etched in his memory. The year 2023 also showcased his best performances, as he excelled as both a right-back and center-back.

Although Kotal faced a challenging start with Kerala Blasters, his experience has proven invaluable for the team, with the Blasters currently positioned at the top of the ISL halfway through the season.

Anwar Ali

Anwar Ali’s remarkable journey in becoming one of India’s top defenders is a captivating tale. He has been a consistent presence for both FC Goa and Mohun Bagan SG, while also becoming a key player in the national set-up.

Ali’s quality with the ball and his astute game-reading ability have been his standout features. His newfound goal-scoring contributions during Mohun Bagan’s AFC Cup campaign have also made an impact.

Mohun Bagan and India’s defensive struggles following his injury certainly underscore his importance to the team.

Sandesh Jhingan

The ever-present Sandesh Jhingan continued his stellar performances, playing a crucial role in Bengaluru FC’s impressive turnaround last season. His pure defending was pivotal, with the team conceding only six goals during an 11-game winning streak, leading them to the ISL finals against all odds.

It is fair to say that Jhingan has further improved with FC Goa, with the team conceding just four goals in the first half of the season and keeping six clean sheets in ten games.

Akash Mishra

Mishra has established himself as a prominent figure in Indian football and has sustained his form in 2023. His consistent displays for Hyderabad FC and the Indian national team attracted interest from Mumbai City FC in the summer.

While Mishra is yet to reach his peak with his new club, he arguably stands out as India’s best left-sided full-back for both club and country.

Honorable mentions: Prabir Das, Odei Onaindia, Mehtab Singh, and Jay Gupta.

Midfielders

Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh stands out as the ideal player to build a team around. The Moroccan maestro has been a pivotal player for both Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC and has undoubtedly been the league’s best deep-lying playmaker.

Jahouh’s seamless transition from winning the ISL Shield with Mumbai to contributing significantly to Odisha FC’s success this season underscores his metronomic influence on the team’s success.

Adrian Luna

Since he arrived in 2021, Adrian Luna has established himself as one of the ISL’s best players. Despite the Blasters’ elimination in the playoffs last season, Luna was the linchpin, effectively playing the role of tempo setter, chief creator, and goal scorer.

His remarkable ability to deliver in various roles has continued into the new season, where he leads the league in chances created despite missing a few games. Unfortunately, a season-ending injury cuts short Luna’s year, but 2023 remains a memorable chapter in his career.

Greg Stewart

Greg Stewart, another standout foreign talent in the ISL, has had an exceptional year for Mumbai City FC. Whether splitting defenses with precise passes or wriggling past defenders himself, Stewart is hard to stop when he is in the mood.

With ten goals and 11 assists, he has truly showcased his ability as one of the most influential players in the ISL in the past year.

Honorable mentions: Apuia Ralte, Carl McHugh, and Rafael Crivellaro.

Attackers

Lallianzuala Chhangte

2023 was a year marked by accolades for Lallianzuala Chhangte. He was named the AIFF Men’s Player of the Year, became the latest recipient of the ISL’s best player award, and capped it off with a league title at Mumbai City FC.

While always acknowledged as a huge talent, 2023 witnessed the ‘Mizo Flash’ truly cement himself as an elite player. Scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists last season, he has continued performances with two goals and two assists in just seven starts this season, earning a well-deserved spot in the 2023 ISL’s best XI.

Naorem Mahesh Singh

Noarem Mahesh Singh’s breakout year has been nothing short of impressive. Despite East Bengal’s struggles, Mahesh has led from the front, while he has also been impressive for India, having only made his debut in March.

Mahesh’s standout quality lies in his decision-making in the final third, whether through precise crosses or finishing ability. While there is room for improvement, the 24-year-old is undeniably at the beginning of making significant waves in Indian football.

Noah Sadaoui

Noah Sadaoui has emerged as one of the ISL’s most formidable forwards in recent history. Joining FC Goa last season with high expectations, Noah lived up to the hype, single-handedly leading the team’s attack with nine goals and nine assists.

Although he started this season slowly, he found form when FC Goa needed it most, scoring two crucial goals against title contenders Mohun Bagan. Noah’s pace, dribbling ability, and ruthless efficiency make him one of the league’s most feared forwards, and he will certainly look to continue his form in the second half of the season.

Honorable mentions: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Dimitri Petratos, Roy Krishna, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Sportskeeda's ISL 2023 best XI