NorthEast United FC 2 - 3 Jamshedpur FC - 4 things we learned

In match number 101 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United FC 3-2 at the Fatorda in Goa on Friday.

It was a game between the second-placed team Jamshedpur FC and the second-last placed team NorthEast United FC. It was a must-win game of sorts for the Red Miners as they are in the race to win the league winner's shield. They will finish top of the table if they win all their games from here on.

The Highlanders had just pride to play for as their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were squashed much earlier in the season.

The match started with Jamshedpur FC trying to score an early goal while the Highlanders looked to settle into the game.

Seiminlenn Doungel gave the Red Miners the lead in the 35th minute courtesy of a header from a Mobashir Rahman cross.

The second half started on a bright note for the Red Miners. They were rewarded for their constant attacking in the 59th minute through a Greg Stewart strike.

NorthEast United FC scored their first goal in the 66th minute courtesy of a Danmawia Ralte tap-in. They made it into double trouble to equalize in the 68th minute after Marcelinho scored a beauty from a Pragyan Gogoi pass within two minutes.

Jamshedpur FC tried hard to score the winner in the game's final 10 minutes. Jordan Murray eventually scored the winner in the 85th minute.

With the win, Jamshedpur FC reduced the gap with league leaders Hyderabad FC at the top of the table. The Red Miners now need just one point from their remaining three games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from the game.

#4 Jamshedpur FC's second-half defensive woes continue to haunt them

Jamshedpur had a defensive scare in second half (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Red Miners have had issues with their defense in the second half of games throughout the season. They have conceded more than 60% of their goals this season in the second half of games.

This has been one major issue that has let down Jamshedpur FC at crucial times.

They faced a similar scare against NorthEast United FC when they scored two goals in two minutes in the second half. Danmawia Ralte scored the first in the 66th minute, while Marcelinho scored the second in the 68th minute.

It was quite a scare for the Red Miners, and somehow they managed to score the winner in the game's dying moments. If they had failed to score the winner, it would have been a massive blow to their aspirations this season.

#3 NorthEast United FC continue to face issues in defense

The Highlanders defense faced issues in containing the Red Miners attackers (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Highlanders have conceded 42 goals this season, two short of the highest number of goals conceded by any side in an ISL season. The defense has been a significant cause of concern for coach Khalid Jamil this season.

This season, the defensive organization has been all over the place for NorthEast United FC. There has been an evident lack of cohesion between the defenders. Communication also seems to be an issue at the back for the Highlanders.

Mashoor Shereef has been poor this season and has committed numerous mistakes throughout the season.

Mirshad also made some blunders against the Red Miners and wasn't close to his best.

#2 NorthEast United FC played two different games in the two halves

Marcelinho scored the equalizer for NorthEast United FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

In the first half, the Highlanders showcased a disjointed brand of football even though they had more of the ball. They looked out of ideas in the final third of the pitch and couldn't conjure anything substantial in the first half. On the other hand, their defense was beaten in the first half on numerous occasions.

In the second half, NorthEast United FC introduced Marcelinho and Danmawia into the game, and both had an enormous effect on the game.

Danmawia scored the first goal for the Highlanders while Marcelinho gave Khalid Jamil's men the equalizer two minutes later.

The quality of football has also improved with the introduction of both the players and Marcelinho in particular.

NorthEast United FC fans will wonder why Khalid Jamil didn't start with Marcelinho.

#1 Greg Stewart magic continues for Jamshedpur FC

Greg Stewart was superb today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Greg Stewart has been one of the best attacking players in the Indian Super League this season. He has managed to score 10 goals and bag eight assists in the 17 games he has played so far this season.

He was in sublime form against the Highlanders as he scored one goal and provided the assist for another.

His overall gameplay and how he dictates play have been superb this season. His combination with all the forwards of Jamshedpur FC, be it Chima, Jordan Murray or Ishaan Pandita, has been excellent.

It will be a significant loss for the Red Miners in their next match against Hyderabad FC as Greg Stewart is suspended for the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh