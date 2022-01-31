NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

NorthEast United FC will host Hyderabad FC in match no. 77 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Highlanders are currently tenth in the league table above bottom-placed SC East Bengal, while the Nizams sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Khalid Jamil and co. earned a hard-fought draw against Mumbai City FC in their last game while Manolo Marquez's side also had to be at their best to beat a strong Odisha FC.

A win for Hyderabad would widen their lead over second-placed Jamshedpur FC to four points at the top of the table. However, Khalid Jamil has recently made some additions to the team to keep the side in the competition.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have come across each other on five occasions. The Nizams boast three wins to the Highlanders' one. The two sides have played out a draw just once.

The last time these two sides met, Manolo Marquez's side beat the Highlanders 5-1.

Matches played: 5

NorthEast United FC wins: 1

Hyderabad FC wins: 3

Draws: 1

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC live telecast and streaming details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction

Although the Nizams are a strong side, they cannot afford to take the Highlanders casually. Khalid Jamil's side look stronger than before because of the reinforcements the club has recently made. We can expect this to be a hard-fought, entertaining encounter. However, Hyderabad's quality, which has helped them climb to the summit of the ISL table, will show in the end.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-3 Hyderabad FC

