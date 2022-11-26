Struggling Bengaluru FC will travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to take on the home team FC Goa on Matchday 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Saturday, November 25.

The Blues have slumped to a four-match losing streak and are currently 10th in the league standings. In their previous game, Simon Grayson's side suffered a 4-0 battering at the hands of Mumbai City FC.

Since their opening-day victory against NorthEast United, the Bengaluru side have been winless in the league. The former ISL champions are yet to score a single goal in their last four matches.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have had a stop-start season so far. The Gaurs have won four of their six opening matches, scoring 12 points.

After a 3-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters, Goa roared back in their previous fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan at home. Carlos Pena's side dismantled the Mariners to win 3-0.

On their day, the Gaurs have looked formidable but have lacked consistency on several occasions. A win against Bengaluru, however, might give the home side the much-desired momentum.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Team news

FC Goa: Carlos Pena revealed in the pre-match press conference that Saviour Gama has been ruled out of the game. The coaching staff is yet to make a decision on whether Glan Martins will play.

Bengaluru FC: After a comprehensive loss against Mumbai City FC, head coach Simon Grayson questioned the character of his players. It wouldn't be a surprise if he opted for some new personnel.

Meanwhile, Prince Ibara has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Furthermore, full-back Hira Mondal has terminated his contract with the club.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

FCG: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Marc Valiente, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes (C); Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan; Roy Krishna.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 38th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 5.30 pm IST on November 26.

The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC:

Prediction

Although FC Goa aren't in great form, Carlos Pena will definitely be eyeing the full three points against Bengaluru FC.

The Blues have looked incoherent throughout their opening matches, and the Gaurs will try to make the most of their current form, or more appropriately, lack thereof.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-0 Bengaluru FC

