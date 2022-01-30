Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Bengaluru FC in match no. 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The previous encounter between the two ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then both sides have picked themselves up and have emerged as strong forces in the league. The Blasters currently sit at number three in the league table while the Blues have been able to climb up to seventh after a win against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side have some catching up to do as the side have only played 11 games so far and have games in hand over the other sides. The Yellow Tuskers were locked in due to an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst players and staff.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met nine times before, with the Yellow Tuskers winning twice and the Blues emerging victorious on five occasions. There have been two draws between them.

Matches played: 9

Kerala Blasters wins: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Draws: 2

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC live telecast and streaming

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

With both sides expected to be depleted because of the Covid-19 cases, this match may become an interesting watch. Ivan Vukomanovic has hinted that they have not prepared for this game because of the outbreak while Marco Pezzaiuoli believes that no side has an advantage in this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Bengaluru FC

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava