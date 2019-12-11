ISL 2019-20: 5 Reasons why ATK are atop of the table

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 02:55 IST SHARE

ATK are the only team to have a win percentage of more than 50 so far

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League has begun on a splendid note for ATK as they find themselves on top of the table. The two-time champions are on a six-match unbeaten run with 14 points from 7 matches.

ATK started their ISL campaign with a defeat as Kerala Blasters (1-2) pipped them at the curtain opener in Kochi. But, they bounced back with a resounding win over Hyderabad FC (5-0) in their first home match.

The team from Kolkata went on a winning spree by romping Chennaiyin (1-0) and Jamshedpur (3-1) in their next two encounters. But, the international break halted their momentum and they were held to two consecutive draws by Odisha (0-0) and Mumbai City FC (2-2).

ATK climbed to the pole position of the points table after thrashing NorthEast United (3-0). They next take on FC Goa away from home on Saturday.

#5 Easier set of fixtures

ATK

A lot of managers have complained about the fixture congestion in the early phases of ISL. But, they have been kind to ATK so far as the fixtures have been evenly spaced for them.

Incidentally, other teams in the ISL who are in the top half like Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, and NorthEast United are also yet to play two matches in a span of five days.

Mumbai City FC began their campaign by playing three matches in eight days. Post the international break, they faced NorthEast United and ATK away from home at an interval of four days.

Odisha FC didn't play a single home fixture in their first four games and given the construction work at Kalinga Stadium, they have played their home games in Pune so far.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin, too, played their first three matches in a span of eight days and will take on NorthEast United three days after their trip to Jamshedpur.

Even going forward, ATK's fixtures are uniformly separated. While the managers of other clubs struggle have to organize their training and conditioning sessions accordingly as the team travels on road, Antonio Habas has a free hand with his team.

1 / 5 NEXT