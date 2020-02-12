ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC sign Jamaican striker Kevaughn Frater

Bengaluru FC signed Jamaican striker Kevaughn Frater (Image Courtesy: Bengaluru FC)

Defending ISL champions Bengaluru FC today confirmed the signing of Jamaican striker Kevaughn Frater, who last played for New Mexico United in the USL Championship, the second division in the United States of America.

Frater becomes the Blues' second mid-season signing, after fellow Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown, who joined last month to replace Spaniard Manu Onwu, who joined Odisha FC on loan.

Frater replaces Raphael Augusto in the Bengaluru squad, with the Brazilian midfielder ruled out for the season with an injury, having not played at all since Bengaluru's 1-0 loss away to ATK on Christmas Day.

Frater is set to be available for Bengaluru straight away, with his first assignment set to be on Saturday, when the Blues travel to Kochi to take on the Kerala Blasters, with a win still needed to secure their spot in the ISL playoffs.

Frater joined New Mexico United in January 2019, and spent one season at the club, scoring 17 goals and contributing six assists in the 34 games that he played in all competitions, even as New Mexico only finished 10th out of 18 teams in the USL Western Conference.

This is Frater's first move outside the Americas, with all his previous clubs being in Jamaica or the USA. He also played in the USL Championship for Phoenix Rising, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and Real Monarchs FC (which is the reserve team for MLS side Real Salt Lake).

With Bengaluru still struggling to score goals, head coach Carles Cuadrat will hope that Frater's addition can galvanise the squad, as the Blues look to become the first-ever team to defend their ISL trophy.