ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Bengaluru FC will look to keep pace with FC Goa and ATK at the top of the ISL standings

Bengaluru FC will host Hyderabad FC in a crunch ISL clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday as the Blues look to keep pace with FC Goa and ATK at the top of the ISL table.

Carles Cuadrat's men have won three in a row at the Kanteerava, after they had their record home run snapped in December's loss to Mumbai City FC. In their last game, the ISL's set-piece kings once again stepped up to the plate, with a goal each off a free-kick, a corner and a Sunil Chhetri penalty to win 3-0.

Hyderabad snapped a run of losses in their last game, as a stoppage-time penalty from Marko Stankovic rescued a point for them against Mumbai City FC.

The ISL's newest team still needs four more points from four games to ensure they don't end this season with the worst ever performance by any team in a single ISL season.

Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: Match Information

Date: 30th January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: Team News

Rahul Bheke sustained a minor injury that led to him being substituted early in the second half in the Blues' last game against Odisha, and the full-back is unlikely to be risked in this game, with a busy February awaiting Cuadrat's men, who also have AFC Cup commitments to deal with.

Advertisement

Suresh Wangjam and Deshorn Brown made big impacts on their first starts for Bengaluru last week, and both are likely to keep their spots, as is Udanta Singh, who terrorised the Odisha defence with his pace. Nishu Kumar is likely to come in as the only change for Bengaluru, with Bheke set to be unavailable.

New signing Nili Perdomo, who replaced Manu Onwu in the squad is unlikely to be available, while Raphael Augusto remains sidelined.

Hyderabad don't have any suspensions, and are not likely to make too many changes to the side that drew against Mumbai City FC. Robin Singh scored against Bengaluru in the reverse fixture, so the big striker could see some minutes on what was once his stomping ground, at the Kanteerava.

Also Read: Robin Singh national team recall under Igor Stimac

Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic, Sahil Tavora, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo

Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: ISL Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: W-L-W-W-L

Hyderabad FC: D-L-L-L-L

Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

The Blues played their first game against Hyderabad earlier this season, and rued a host of missed chances as the game ended 1-1. Chhetri gave Bengaluru an early lead, only to be pegged back in second-half injury-time by Robin Singh's only goal of the season so far.

Bengaluru FC wins: 0

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC Prediction

Bengaluru's Kanteerava form has been almost spotless, while Hyderabad have had it all tough in the first ISL season. Bengaluru will also still be smarting from their draw in Hyderabad, in a game that they should have been out of sight in, so there is a score to settle for the Blues as well.

We're going for a comfortable Bengaluru win in this one.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC