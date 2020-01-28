ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC match prediction, preview and where to watch
Bengaluru FC will host Hyderabad FC in a crunch ISL clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday as the Blues look to keep pace with FC Goa and ATK at the top of the ISL table.
Carles Cuadrat's men have won three in a row at the Kanteerava, after they had their record home run snapped in December's loss to Mumbai City FC. In their last game, the ISL's set-piece kings once again stepped up to the plate, with a goal each off a free-kick, a corner and a Sunil Chhetri penalty to win 3-0.
Hyderabad snapped a run of losses in their last game, as a stoppage-time penalty from Marko Stankovic rescued a point for them against Mumbai City FC.
The ISL's newest team still needs four more points from four games to ensure they don't end this season with the worst ever performance by any team in a single ISL season.
Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: Match Information
Date: 30th January 2020
Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST
Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: Team News
Rahul Bheke sustained a minor injury that led to him being substituted early in the second half in the Blues' last game against Odisha, and the full-back is unlikely to be risked in this game, with a busy February awaiting Cuadrat's men, who also have AFC Cup commitments to deal with.
Suresh Wangjam and Deshorn Brown made big impacts on their first starts for Bengaluru last week, and both are likely to keep their spots, as is Udanta Singh, who terrorised the Odisha defence with his pace. Nishu Kumar is likely to come in as the only change for Bengaluru, with Bheke set to be unavailable.
New signing Nili Perdomo, who replaced Manu Onwu in the squad is unlikely to be available, while Raphael Augusto remains sidelined.
Hyderabad don't have any suspensions, and are not likely to make too many changes to the side that drew against Mumbai City FC. Robin Singh scored against Bengaluru in the reverse fixture, so the big striker could see some minutes on what was once his stomping ground, at the Kanteerava.
Also Read: Robin Singh national team recall under Igor Stimac
Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: Probable Lineups
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic, Sahil Tavora, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo
Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC: ISL Form Guide
Bengaluru FC: W-L-W-W-L
Hyderabad FC: D-L-L-L-L
Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head
The Blues played their first game against Hyderabad earlier this season, and rued a host of missed chances as the game ended 1-1. Chhetri gave Bengaluru an early lead, only to be pegged back in second-half injury-time by Robin Singh's only goal of the season so far.
Bengaluru FC wins: 0
Hyderabad FC wins: 0
Draws: 1
Bengaluru FC v Hyderabad FC Prediction
Bengaluru's Kanteerava form has been almost spotless, while Hyderabad have had it all tough in the first ISL season. Bengaluru will also still be smarting from their draw in Hyderabad, in a game that they should have been out of sight in, so there is a score to settle for the Blues as well.
We're going for a comfortable Bengaluru win in this one.
Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Hyderabad FCPublished 28 Jan 2020, 20:00 IST