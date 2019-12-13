ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan Preview 13 Dec 2019, 19:55 IST

Juanan scored the winner for Bengaluru FC in their last match against Odisha FC

Bengaluru FC host Mumbai City FC in an ISL clash on Sunday, with the champions looking to keep hold on their firm grip of a place inside the top four, and to keep themselves firmly in the running to finish top of the league, and grab that AFC Champions League spot.

Carles Cuadrat's men have had a stellar defensive season so far, conceding only two goals in seven games, but have relatively struggled going the other way, with only Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters (before their game against Jamshedpur FC on Friday) having scored less than Bengaluru so far this season.

For Mumbai on the other hand, it has been a struggle ever since their 1-0 win in Kerala to open their season. They have drawn four out of their six games since then, and really, have not been able to build up any kind of momentum.

Jorge Costa will be hoping that the number of players that he has back at his disposal after their injury troubles, will mean that he can translate some of the team's effort into actual points.

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC: Match Information

Date: 15th December 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC: Team News

For Bengaluru, Rahul Bheke should be fully fit to play, after returning from injury as a late substitute in their 1-0 win over Odisha FC in Pune last time. Albert Serran is the most likely option to drop to the bench to accommodate Bheke, with Harmanjot Singh Khabra and Nishu Kumar both displaying impeccable form in their respective positions.

Manu Onwu still remains ruled out with what is said to be an ankle issue. So there is no change expected to the front three, with Sunil Chhetri leading the line, flanked by Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan.

After having received boosts in the form of returns to fitness of Mato Grgic, Paulo Machado and Modou Sougou, Jorge Costa will hope that more time together on the pitch for them with the likes of Mohamed Larbi and Amine Chermiti would translate to a better understanding, and more points.

Grgic's return is critical for Costa, with the Islanders having conceded 13 goals in 7 games so far, the most by any team in the ISL this season.

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC: ISL Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: W-D-W-W-D

Mumbai City FC: D-D-D-L-L

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides in the ISL, with Bengaluru failing to beat Mumbai last season, after doing the double over the Islanders in the 2017-18 season.

Last season, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture at the Kanteerava, before Mumbai ran out narrow 1-0 winners in their home game.

Bengaluru FC wins: 2

Mumbai City FC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Bengaluru FC v Mumbai City FC Prediction

Bengaluru are still unbeaten, Bengaluru have only conceded twice in seven games, and only once from open play. Mumbai will challenge that, and have the tools in forward positions especially, but their defensive record has left a lot to be desired, and with the likes of Udanta, Ashique and Chhetri supported by Dimas and Augusto, it is hard to see past a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC